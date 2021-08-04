Live news, medals and results on August 4th





Kasumigaseki Country Club is pictured during the first round of the women’s individual stroke event on August 4 in Kawagoe, Japan. Chris Trotman / Getty Images The women’s golf tournament at the Tokyo Olympics could be reduced to 54 holes, officials have warned. 60 players are expected to play on the East Course at Kasumigaseki Country Club during the four-day tournament, which started on Wednesday. However, a forecast of the tropical weather system is expected to pass over the club on Saturday, which could compromise the duration of the competition. We have informed players that we may need to narrow it down to a 54-hole competition, said Heather Daly-Donofrio (USA), Tournament Technical Delegate and LPGA Tour Operations Manager on Wednesday. We will not change tomorrow’s schedule. We will play 18 holes as scheduled tomorrow. We will play another 18 holes on Friday and then we will continue to monitor this tropical system and see what Saturday brings us, she added. Daly-Donofrio confirmed that the suggestion of playing extra holes on Thursday and Friday had been considered, but that the tournament’s medical team had warned against it, due to the grueling heat and humidity of the Games this past. year. The health and safety of our players and caddies is first and foremost, said Daly-Donofrio. She added that in an ideal world, the decision whether or not to end play after 54 holes would be made before players start their third round. But it will all depend on that forecast and what we see from our meteorologist, so it may or may not come before that, she said. We hope it turns and goes and then we can play our final round cleanly on Saturday. US team Nelly Korda – who is the No. 1 golfer in the world – are among the favorites for gold ahead of the tournament, as are defending South Korea champion Inbee Park and Australia’s Minjee Lee, who recently claimed his first major at the Evian Championship in July. The Swedish Madelene Sagstrm leads after the first lap, a blow in front of Korda and the Indian Aditi Ashok.

