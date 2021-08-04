Why price inflation is trending | BoF Professional, News and Insights

Amid the pandemic last year, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and other luxury brands raised the prices of some of their most coveted items. Several, including Chanel and Gucci, have done so twice.

Some customers have taken to social media to complain that a pearl necklace is really worth over $ 3,000? They were in the minority. Most of the big luxury brands have record sales this year.

Now the rest of the fashion industry is following suit and hoping for similar results.

Just last week, executives at brands ranging from children’s clothing giant Carters and shoe brand Crocs to Capri, owner of Michael Kors, said they had raised prices or were planning to do so in the near future. months to come. Among all U.S. retailers, clothing prices in June were up about five percent from a year ago, the fastest increase since 2012, according to the Bureau for Labor Statistics.

The prices of sneakers and babydolls are rising for much the same reason as new cars and baby wipes: The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of all kinds of products. This, combined with increasing consumer demand as the world opens up again, creates inflation. The cost of everything from cotton to petroleum has skyrocketed, and transporting goods around the world has become much more expensive. Retailers are raising wages to cope with a labor shortage. Companies must pass these additional expenses quickly on to their customers in order to preserve their margins.

But some fashion brands say there is no turning back, even when supply chains are returning to normal. After a decade of cutting prices and offering big discounts to move unsold merchandise at the end of each season, they see the pandemic disruption creating an opportunity to finally stay on price.

I don’t care if our competitors [offer discounts] It does not matter. We don’t have the inventory to do it. So that’s not going to happen, Capri chief executive John Idol told analysts last week. And not just that we don’t want to do it anymore.

Companies that hope to curb discounts and increase their prices in the long run must also elevate their brands. They have to give consumers a reason to buy their products other than the fact that they are slightly cheaper. Otherwise, they will be forced back into the discount cycle as soon as their competitors start cutting prices again.

Ultimately, the only guarantee in this world is that fashion will override, said Simeon Siegel, managing director of BMO Capital Markets. Once we got back to a standardized level of the supply chain, that’s when we were going to find out who raised their brand versus who raised their prices.

Hold the line

Economists still wonder if today’s inflation is a product of the pandemic and will recede with the virus or if the start of a long period of price increases.

In fashion, where consumers have been trained for more than a decade to expect their clothes to become cheaper, the temptation to lower prices in a crowded market will return as soon as the cost of cotton and ocean freight hits. will stabilize.

Brands should therefore take advantage of the current moment to invest in marketing and product development, so that buyers continue to buy their products even at inflated prices, Siegel said.

There are people who will only wear one [Nike] swoosh, no matter the price, he added. There are people out there who buy all the sweatpants they can get for $ 15 and whatever the logo is. The promotional death spiral since 2008 is based on the appeasement of this last client.

Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren, brands that have long relied on discounts to boost sales, are raising prices and sometimes even talking about it publicly to train their customers to see their products as high-priced luxury items.

The strategy appears to be paying off: Ralph Lauren shares rose 6% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected North American sales. The brand partially credited its ability to charge an average of 17% more for its merchandise.

Siegel said the real test for these brands and others will come during the holidays, when discounts may return.

When the first companies cross the promotional picket line, there will be many that follow, Siegel said.

Raise the mark

Luxury brands use price increases to signal the value of their products to their target customers. They don’t usually communicate these increases directly to customers, but the news quickly spreads through social media and price comparison websites.

Periodic price increases mean the ambitious distance consumers are reaching, said Thomai Serdari, a professor at the Stern School of Business at New York University who specializes in luxury branding and marketing. It is much more dreamy to reach a bag that costs $ 5,000 compared to one that costs $ 500.

For the rest of the market, the goal is usually to increase prices slowly and gradually, and hope that customers don’t notice that a $ 50 sweater suddenly costs $ 55. But even below the price of luxury, brands try to sell consumers a narrative that makes the extra expense seem worth it.

When Evereve, a chain of nearly 100 women’s clothing stores, increased its average prices from $ 5 to $ 10 per item over the past two years, it was part of a larger strategy to improve quality. from the internal line of retailers and to store better third-party brands, said Mike Tamte, co-founder and co-CEO.

The price increase itself is less noticeable to a customer, he said. What our customers are looking for the most is value. She sees the higher value of the items she buys from us.

New brands can use price openness to strengthen their connection with customers. Everlane did so with his sweeping transparency pledge, which included disclosures about production costs.

For skincare brand Dieux, which describes on its website how much each of its items costs to make, sharing this information helps the brand, which charges $ 69 for its depleted Deliverance serum, answer all questions. on its awards, said co-founder and CEO Charlotte Palermino.

If you didn’t know anything about us and saw that price… someone would compare it to a $ 30 serum, she said. Lets show you the difference. How did they arrive at their price? I don’t know, but I can tell you how I got to mine.

It’s a kind of powerful transparency normally reserved for brand investors or CFOs and not consumers, said Tania Debono, director of research strategy at marketing and advertising firm Horse Practice, whose clients include New Guards Group and Nike.

This can mark a turning point … to strongly retain their community which will be inclined to spend more to maintain this level of quality and notoriety, she said.

Evereve was able to avoid raising prices during the pandemic, in part because he placed lower orders earlier than usual, thus avoiding the worst of manufacturers’ cost increases. But the retailer won’t have that luxury as it lines up spring merchandise, and customers will see higher prices on some items, Tamte said.

He expects customers to understand if they notice it.

We have a pretty close relationship with our customer When you bring items to a customer in a store, there’s a lot of trust involved, he said. This confidence is based on a willingness to accept a lower price increase on our part.

Related Articles:

How far can fashion prices go?

How fashion can cope with the crisis in its supply chain