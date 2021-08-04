Fashion
2021 Olympics live updates – Allyson Felix to compete for gold, Sydney McLaughlin breaks own world record
More Olympic action? More Olympic action. On Tuesday night, the Tokyo Games took place – wait – the track. Allyson Felix started Wednesday morning by booking a trip to the 400-meter final.
Earlier on the track, Sydney McLaughlin broke Dalilah Muhammad’s record in the 400-meter hurdles in the Olympic trials, and the 21-year-old American broke her own record by almost half a second in the Olympic final, finishing in 51.46, 12 hundredths of a second faster than Muhammad, to win his first gold medal.
Breanna Stewart, Brittney Griner and the US women’s basketball team beat Australia 79-55 to advance to the semi-finals, where Serbia awaits.
If you think we’ve probably got you covered with updates to all the action in Tokyo as it unfolds, you’re not wrong.
Felix will run for gold
ALLYSON. FELIX.
At its FIFTH Olympic Games, @allysonfelix qualifies for the women's 400m final.



The legend is over. @allysonfelix will participate in a final individual Olympic final.

With nine medals, Felix is tied with Jamaican Merlene Ottey-Page for the most career Olympic medals by a female athlete. In his last Games, Felix will try to beat the mark after securing a berth in the 400-meter final.
Sydney McLaughlin wins gold
American Sydney McLaughlin set a world record of 51.46 – her second record in two months – in the 400-meter hurdles, overtaking her rival / defending champion Dalilah Muhammad to win her first Olympic gold medal. Muhammad won the silver medal in 51.58, which would have broken McLaughlin’s previous world record she set in the Olympic trials.
Sydney McLaughlin wins the world record gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles final!




Sydney McLaughlin. It's incredible. Wow world record gold

Heartbreaking but impressive
British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson suffered an injury during her 200-meter run. She was disqualified from the race for leaving her lane, but refused to be helped off the track and reached the finish line.
After suffering an injury, Katarina Johnson-Thompson refused to be helped off the track before crossing the finish line.

The story on the carpet
Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the first black American woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling, defeating Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle final on Tuesday.
Stewie’s solid game leads US women’s hoops
Breanna Stewart’s resume is already filled with two WNBA titles, a WNBA MVP, four NCAA tournament titles (and MOP) and an Olympic gold medal. With Wednesday’s victory over Australia, they came close to a second Olympic gold medal.
Stewart, 26, scored 20 of his game-high 23 points in the first half as Team USA beat Australia 79-55 to advance to the Olympic semi-finals, where the Serbia is waiting for him (12:40 a.m. ET Friday).
We have Stewie and not the other team. Advantage us.
Breanna Stewart 20 PTS, 5 REB


American gold hopes to stay alive thanks to diamonds
Scott Kazmir pitched five scoreless innings while Triston Casas and Tyler Austin both scored homers as the USA baseball team avoided elimination with a 3-1 victory over the Dominican Republic. The United States faces losers Japan and South Korea in the semifinals on Thursday at 6 a.m. ET.
DRob30 with the out to finish our victory 3-1

Daily Daley Knitting Update
Tom Daley won a gold medal for Great Britain in the men’s 10-meter platform synchronized diving on July 26. What has he done in Tokyo since? Knit.
It is now a Tom Daley knitting yarn!

Whatever … we need it.

Park skateboarding makes its Olympic debut
Park skateboarding made its Olympic debut on Wednesday as the women set off on the Ariake Park course in Tokyo. Sakura Yosozumi from Japan became the first gold medalist in the history of park skateboarding. With his victory, Japanese skateboarders took home all three gold medals in the sport’s Tokyo debut. Only the men’s skate park remains on Thursday.
12-year-old Japanese Kokona Hiraki registered 59.04 thanks to an indy grab above the rim kickflip and a variety of lip tricks, grinds and overhead tricks, helping her win the money. Briton Sky Brown, 13, won bronze.
Japan goes 1-2 in the women’s skate park finals!
Sakura Yosozumi wins gold, while 12-year-old Kokona Hiraki, the youngest Japanese Olympian to ever compete in the Summer Games, takes silver

Dancin ‘Devon Allen shines a spotlight on men’s 110-meter hurdles
American Devon Allen, 26, who finished fifth in the men’s 110-meter hurdles final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, is one step closer to an Olympic medal in Tokyo, finishing first in his semi-final, qualifying for Wednesday’s final (10:55 p.m. ET). Allen finished his run in 13:18 and celebrated with some dance moves.
Down, down, do your dance, do your dance (We've got a brand new dance)

Not to be outdone, the world champion and second-fastest man in the 110-meter hurdles, the American Grant Holloway, sailed in the semi-final. Favored to win his first Olympic gold in the final, Holloway set the fastest time in the semi-final (13:13).
It's Holloway who gets carried away in the semifinals!




Simone and Swift
Simone Biles won bronze on the beam on the final day of the event’s finals, and her journey caught the attention of legendary artist Taylor Swift, who tweeted, “I cried watching you.”
I cried looking at you. I feel so lucky to have been able to watch you all these years, but this week has been a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We have all learned from you. Thank you.

