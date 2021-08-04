2021 Olympics live updates – Allyson Felix to compete for gold, Sydney McLaughlin breaks own world record

More Olympic action? More Olympic action. On Tuesday night, the Tokyo Games took place – wait – the track. Allyson Felix started Wednesday morning by booking a trip to the 400-meter final.

Earlier on the track, Sydney McLaughlin broke Dalilah Muhammad’s record in the 400-meter hurdles in the Olympic trials, and the 21-year-old American broke her own record by almost half a second in the Olympic final, finishing in 51.46, 12 hundredths of a second faster than Muhammad, to win his first gold medal.

Breanna Stewart, Brittney Griner and the US women’s basketball team beat Australia 79-55 to advance to the semi-finals, where Serbia awaits.

Felix will run for gold

The legend is over. @allysonfelix will participate in a final individual Olympic final.

With nine medals, Felix is ​​tied with Jamaican Merlene Ottey-Page for the most career Olympic medals by a female athlete. In his last Games, Felix will try to beat the mark after securing a berth in the 400-meter final.

Sydney McLaughlin wins gold

American Sydney McLaughlin set a world record of 51.46 – her second record in two months – in the 400-meter hurdles, overtaking her rival / defending champion Dalilah Muhammad to win her first Olympic gold medal. Muhammad won the silver medal in 51.58, which would have broken McLaughlin’s previous world record she set in the Olympic trials.

@GoSydGo wins the world record gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles final!

Heartbreaking but impressive

British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson suffered an injury during her 200-meter run. She was disqualified from the race for leaving her lane, but refused to be helped off the track and reached the finish line.

After suffering an injury, Katarina Johnson-Thompson refused to be helped off the track before crossing the finish line.

The story on the carpet

Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the first black American woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling, defeating Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle final on Tuesday.