Izzy the Frenchie to wear Tom Daley sweater at Fashion Week

Well now we know exactly where the Tom Daley Doggy Jumper is going to be seen. And according to TMZ and Izzy the owner of the Frenchie, Rick Hendrix, it looks like this mesh creation will be on display at the next Fashion Week.
That’s right, a creation made by Daley is about to be part of Fashion Week. Considering that Izzy has been a guest at Fashion Week in the past, it makes sense that this stylish puppy would want to show off this adorable creation from the Olympics.
Izzy the Frenchie to wear Tom Daley’s new Doggy Jumper at Fashion Week
So what did Hendrix share with the world about Izzy the Frenchie wearing this knit dog sweater? According to Hendrix speaking to TMZ,
I think we’ll include her in her fashion week. Maybe walk to New York next time, everything is safe and we can go again!
So what inspired Tom Daley to knit this dog sweater for Izzy the Frenchie? Well, it looks like Rick Hendrix and Daley had a conversation about the Olympian’s knitting and crochet job. And the diver decided he was going to do something about the Instafamous puppy. But Hendrix had no idea that meant Tom Daley was going to sit on the sidelines of the Olympics and knit the doggy jumper.
And Izzy wasn’t the only dog Daley made a jumper for at the Olympics, but we really can’t wait to see these jumpers on the puppies because seeing them on the Diver’s Instagram Stories just isn’t the same. thing. What we’re really excited for is seeing Izzy wearing her Olympic sweater at Fashion Week! It just looks amazing.
What do you think of dog lovers? Are you following Tom Daley’s knitting journey? Are you excited to see Izzy the Frenchie wearing her new sweater? Let us know.
