India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games HIGHLIGHTS: Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze; Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia in wrestling semifinals





Live Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Wrestling Semifinal Ravi Kumar and Deepak Punia fight for a place in the final Struggle Ravi Kumar will now face Nurislam Sanayev in the 57kg freestyle semi-final, while Deepak Punia will face David Morris.

Deepak Punia qualifies for the semi-finals by beating Lin Zushen 6-3

Ravi Kumar enters semifinal beating Bulagria’s Georgi Valentinov 14-4

Ravi Kumar dominates his fight by winning the first round 6-2 and took two points in the second round.

Deepak Punia takes the lead and is 1-0 against Lin

Meanwhile, Deepak Punia is also in action against China’s Lin Zushen.

At that point we are ready for the start of the fight and it will be an exciting competition.

Ravi Kumar to face Valentinov Georgi in quarter-finals

Round 2 – 12-1: The last three minutes and Poonia starts offensively and takes another point to bring the score to 5-1. He then shows his skills to surpass the Nigerian and is certain to reach the quarter-finals with a 7-1 lead. A tied right knee didn’t stop the Indian from attacking as he pinned the Nigerian and with a roll won the bout 12-1.

The last three minutes and Poonia starts offensively and takes another point to bring the score to 5-1. He then shows his skills to surpass the Nigerian and is certain to reach the quarter-finals with a 7-1 lead. A tied right knee didn’t stop the Indian from attacking as he pinned the Nigerian and with a roll won the bout 12-1. Round 1 – 4-1: Punia begins his fight and is considered the favorite to win. The Indian opts for the one-leg attack but just couldn’t get a full grip and the Nigerian attacks forced Punia to defend himself. Excellent from Punia as he attacks and forces Agiomor to the mat and takes two points. Good start from the Indian and he defends well enough but concedes one point only to score three more points.

Punia begins his fight and is considered the favorite to win. The Indian opts for the one-leg attack but just couldn’t get a full grip and the Nigerian attacks forced Punia to defend himself. Excellent from Punia as he attacks and forces Agiomor to the mat and takes two points. Good start from the Indian and he defends well enough but concedes one point only to score three more points. Deepak Punia’s fight is against Nigerian Ekerekeme Agiomor

Round 2: 2-8 Anshu Malik takes a point and keeps the fight alive but using a fierce attacking strategy and almost pushed the Bulgarian off the mat. Fantastic response from Anshu but the Bulgane crushes the Indian to take the lead and win the fight 8-2.

Anshu Malik takes a point and keeps the fight alive but using a fierce attacking strategy and almost pushed the Bulgarian off the mat. Fantastic response from Anshu but the Bulgane crushes the Indian to take the lead and win the fight 8-2. Round 1: 0-4 Aggressive departure from Anshu and she looks to attack the legs, but the Bulgarian with strong defense kept the Indian at bay. The Bulgarian took the lead and a one-leg attack gave Iryna two more points.

Aggressive departure from Anshu and she looks to attack the legs, but the Bulgarian with strong defense kept the Indian at bay. The Bulgarian took the lead and a one-leg attack gave Iryna two more points. Indian Anshu Malik is in the match, against Iryna Kurachjina

Round 2: 13-2 Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins and enters the quarterfinals! The last three minutes and Ravi Dahiya with a slim lead extends the lead with a two-legged trap and the Colombian is three points behind. Ravi attacks and increased the bet to take a seven-point lead with less than two minutes to go. Two more points and it’s 11-2 in favor of the Indian and it’s Ravi’s complete dominance and he got eight points in just a minute and a half and goes on to the next round .

The last three minutes and Ravi Dahiya with a slim lead extends the lead with a two-legged trap and the Colombian is three points behind. Ravi attacks and increased the bet to take a seven-point lead with less than two minutes to go. Two more points and it’s 11-2 in favor of the Indian and it’s Ravi’s complete dominance and he got eight points in just a minute and a half and goes on to the next round Round 1: 3-2 The five-minute counter has a counter and Ravi Kumar slowly grabs the Colombian. He almost got the withdrawal but narrowly misses it but firmly grabs the Colombian to take two points and he nailed his opponent to the ground. No escape for the Colombian and the Indian took the lead but the Colombian was quick to equalize and score two points. The siren goes off and the Indian leads 3-2

The five-minute counter has a counter and Ravi Kumar slowly grabs the Colombian. He almost got the withdrawal but narrowly misses it but firmly grabs the Colombian to take two points and he nailed his opponent to the ground. No escape for the Colombian and the Indian took the lead but the Colombian was quick to equalize and score two points. The siren goes off and the Indian leads 3-2 World number 4 Ravi Dahiya is entering and he should be going through this fight.

Ravi Kumar will aim to go further and he will face the Colombian in the men’s 57kg freestyle

Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Olympic Games 2020: Ravi Kumar vs Urbano Tigreros Live Updates Upcoming: Indian wrestlers will be in action: Men’s Freestyle Final 57kg 1/8 Ravi Kumar vs Urbano Tigreros (Colombia), Women’s Freestyle Final 57kg 1/8 Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus), Men’s Freestyle Final 86kg 1/8 Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) from 8:00 a.m. Germany’s Julian Webber with a throw of 84.41 is the third to reach direct qualification.

Shivpal Singh on his third attempt throws the javelin from a distance of 76.40 and his chances of making the final are extremely low, in fact, considering the performance of the rest of the lot it is safe to say that Shivpal Singh collapsed from the Tokyo Olympics.

Shivpal Singh is currently in 11th position and the Indian will need a throw over 83 to make the cut

Pakistani Arshad Nadeem qualified for the final with a distance of 85.16m and that is a huge improvement over his first attempt.

Shivpal Singh in his second attempt throws a distance of 74.80m, less than his first attempt

The first round is over and dusted off and we move on to the second round and Shivpal Singh will aim to improve his throw and brighten his qualifying chances.

Germany’s Julian Weber is the first to advance to the Group B final with a throw of 84.41m

The commentator informs that Neeraj Chopra is the idol of Pakistani Arshad Nadeem and the Pakistani throws a distance of 78.50 and sits third on the list.

Shivpal Singh on his first throw threw a distance of 76.40m and he still has two chances to advance to the final

At that point we are live with Javelin Qualifying Group B and Shivpal Singh is lined up in sixth place.

Neeraj Chopra with a sensational first throw of 86.65m qualified for the final.

Neeraj Chopra is ready for his first throw and it’s a sensational throw.

Finland’s Lassi Etelatalo becomes first group athlete to enter final with brilliant 84.50m throw

Chopra, 23, is 15th on the start list with a personal best of 88.07m

The qualifying mark is set at 83.05m and Neeraj should be able to make the cut given his good form in the event.

A very good morning and we are live with the Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Group A as Neeraj Chopra warms up for his qualification. With all eyes on the Indian women’s hockey team which will take on Argentina in the semi-finals, star track and field athletes Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will aim to qualify in the javelin throw. Neeraj Chopra ready to cross the Tokyo sky The action will then shift to boxing where Lovlina Borgohain takes on Busena Surmeneli in the women’s welterweight semifinals. Here is the program for Day 13, August 4 Women’s Individual Stroke Round 1 Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar (4h00) Athletics Men Javelin Throw Qualifications -Group A Neeraj Chopra 5:30 am Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B Shivpal Singh 7:05 am Boxing Women Welter (64-69kg) semi-final 1 Lovlina Borgohain vs Busena Surmeneli (Turkey) 11:00 a.m. Women’s Hockey Semi-final Argentina vs India 3:30 p.m. Wrestling Freestyle Men 57kg 1/8 final Ravi Kumar vs Urbano Tigreros (Colombia), Final Women 57kg 1/8 Final Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus), Final Men 86kg 1/8 Final Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) 8 : from midnight

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/olympics/tokyo-olympics/mens-javelin-throw-qualification-wrestling-freestyle-olympics-2020-live-streaming-updates/article35708483.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

