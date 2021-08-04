Shake up your wardrobe with the best animal print dresses for summer. (Getty Images)

The leopard print has long been associated with rock stars and models – think Kate Moss and Sienna Miller.

But leopard isn’t the only wild pattern, and this year the animal prints are bigger and bolder than ever.

From the classic leopard and snake print to cheetah, cow, crocodile and zebra spot patterns, it’s a jungle out there.

There are now animal print designs that are more daring and vary in patterns, sizes and colors.

Some may find it intimidating, but an animal print summer dress is a great way to make a risk-free statement.

With that in mind, we’ve picked a selection of the best animal print dresses to add your wardrobe that will easily guide you through this season and the next.

Shop 8 of the best animal print dresses for summer

This Somerset leopard-print shirt dress by Alice Temperley features a perfectly feminine pencil cut, with a button-down front and flowing short sleeves.

Tight at the waist with an elasticated back for a comfortable fit, it also comes with all those important pockets.

Go for something a little more unusual with this Somerset tiger print dress by Alice Temperley, in a khaki green and black colourway.

With easy-to-wear three-quarter length sleeves and an elastic gathered cuff, this dress features a self-tie waist belt as well as feminine ruffles at the neck and shoulders.

We love a shirt dress, and we love a pop of color on an animal print, and this midi dress from M&S has both.

The bold blue leopard print is cut to a regular fit with tie details at the waist to add shape.

A satisfied customer shared, “I love this dress. I’m a huge fan of the animal print and pink, so it’s a win-win for me. It’s a lovely and flattering fit and length. perfect that I don’t like. showing my legs. The dress is perfect for dressing but also great for the day. I agree with all the other positive reviews. “

It might not sound like much, but what you are looking at is actually an ultra-cool and super-comfy summer jumpsuit.

This sleeveless shift dress brings easy glamor to your wardrobe, with side buttons and two matching pockets, which add playful details to this effortless piece.

“Nice quality and cut. Nice colors, [it’s] exactly what I wanted for the summer, ”enthused one customer.

Feel effortlessly stylish in this pure cotton leopard print dress from Finery London in collaboration with M&S.

The feminine square neck complements the structured waistline and creates a flattering silhouette, while the ruffled hem adds a whimsical, relaxed feel.

So it’s no wonder that buyers are head over heels in love with this issue, as one reviewer put it: “This dress is beautiful in person and the shape is flattering.”

Who said you can’t make zebra print fancy? Certainly not the creators of Next, who took this chic animal print dress out of the bag for the summer.

Whether you’re heading to the office or for a weekend lunch, this midi dress is the perfect way to do it.

Old faithful Amazon don’t just deliver gadgets, this leopard print wrap dress is proof they’re on trend, too.

Long and bohemian, fluid and trendy, this elegant piece is an easy but effective slip on for a summer day.

Buyers are flocking to buy this item, so much so that some buy more than one. One review said: “I tried it on right away and liked it so much that I immediately ordered it in another color. Nice fit, I’m 14 and the 12-14 looks great on me. “

Currently on sale from 418 to 209, this gorgeous leopard-print mini dress by Melissa Odabash is crafted in an airy veil in a tiered silhouette that is flattering belted at the waist.

Adjust the plunging neckline leaving the first buttons undone for a daytime look with sneakers, or button up and add a pair of open heels for a summer wedding guest outfit.

