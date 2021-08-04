The Misfay beach blanket and dress are on sale for $ 25 on Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Depending on the look you want, you can go looser for a cool, relaxed look or tighter to show off those curves. (Photo: Amazon)

What if there was just one dress you could wear for an entire trip to the beach? You would put it on over a swimsuit for morning beach play, take it shopping on the promenade, and later add your favorite necklace and gladiators for sunset cocktails and dancing in a lounge on the beach. the roof.

And while we fantasize, let’s add that your body always it looks great in it.

Imagine no more. This dream dress exists. Fans of the Misfay Women’s Summer Beach Dress with Pockets find it so forgiving and versatile and at the moment it only costs $ 25 on Amazon (be sure to use the coupon on the page).

And if you have Amazon prime, you will of course benefit from free delivery. Not a member yet? Let’s fix this; you can sign up for your 30 day free trial here. (And even those without First get free shipping on orders of $ 25 or more).

The fun little swing dress was highly rated on Amazon. Over 2,500 reviewers have given it a five star rating and keep coming back for more colors and patterns. Customers love how flattering, easy, comfortable, and pretty this dress is in its simplicity. Read on to hear what it’s like to wear one of these cuties.

Buy it: Misfay Women’s Beach Summer Dress with Pockets, $ 25 with coupon on the page (was $ 30), amazon.com

Cool vibe: Misfay wrap dress looks and feels cool in the summer heat. (Photo: Amazon)

Emphasize the positive

the adorable Misfay blanket adds coverage only where you want it most, still allowing you to show off some skin and enjoy that soothing ocean breeze. Readers love the way it hovers over areas of which they are aware.

A five-star reviewer said, “I was very worried that this would not suit me … I have had a paunchy stomach since giving birth and these types of dresses are really random … I put this on and immediately fell in love with it It’s soft, it sticks to my bust … and completely hides my stomach while showing off my hips … There is no panty line and the pockets do not add volume to the thighs (yes it there are spacious pockets !!). “

Another grateful customer exclaimed that the Misfay is the “perfect summer dress. I love this dress !! She’s so comfy! I’m 53 and 150 years old. She hides everything I want and doesn’t make me feel like I’m wearing a potato bag. The material is soft and not too thin or cheap. Falls a few inches above the knee (perfect length). The pockets are a plus as I can keep my phone and keys with me .. . “

Want some passion? Be bold with a dress that is eye-catching. (Photo: Amazon)

Cool comfort

When the weather is hot, a light and airy piece of clothing is everything. This soft flare dress keeps wearers feeling soft in the heat.

“It was 110 degrees today and I wore this dress to a birthday dinner”, raved a happy buyer. “It was cool and comfy. The material is soft and stretchy. I’ll be ordering a few more in different designs. Oh, I love the pockets !!! If you’re on the fence about this dress, go for it I am absolutely happy that I did. “

Another added: “Very comfortable! Very light. I bought four more like this! … It is very hot in summer, so they keep me cool, and my husband appreciates their sexy side.”

Beyond the 11 solid color choices, there are 25 fun designs like these. (Photo: Amazon)

So many choices!

the super fun Misfay dress comes in a range of unique colors and patterns 36 in all. Whether you prefer pastels, bright colors, florals, mandalas, animal prints, stripes, or tie-dyes, there is certainly one (or probably more) that is right for you. Sizes range from XS to 3X.

Addicted buyer said she couldn’t stop at just one: “I originally ordered this dress in purple-gray and loved it so much I had to order the blue one too. I’m actually hoping to catch more. . because they are perfect A must have for any wardrobe. They are soft and flowing, fit true to size (size ordered small, my usual size at 53, 140 lbs), and are available in beautiful colors that are both neutral and nice and soft . I hate it when the basics are too bright in color; I prefer the paler blues and purples, as well as the classic black and white. The pockets are deep, can easily hold a smartphone and keys and hang nicely on the sides because they are not bulging and don’t look awkward like some pockets on dresses do.The dresses fall just above my knees which is great because I was afraid that ‘they are too long on my shorter frame …. ander more when I get the chance! “

Looks like we might not even need a suitcase for our next vacation. This one-and-made party dress has it covered. Get yours while it’s on sale.

The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of posting.

