Dress up the walls offers framing and more | New





EATONTON, Ga. Maria and David Siffert opened Dress the Walls in Eatonon in 2006 to provide people in the community with a source of affordable and beautiful artwork and framing. This is my motto, said Maria Siffert. I taste like champagne with pockets of beer. I guess most people are the way I am, which is why I created this. Dress the Walls and Art of Oconee come together in the same building, allowing patrons to purchase local art and choose a setting to display the artwork as well. There are a plethora of frames to choose from and they are all custom made to fit the artwork the client chooses to frame. In addition to framing paintings, Dress the Walls offers custom framing. For example, a customer started the business and wanted a framed golf ball and scorecard to commemorate a hole-in-one. Siffert was able to design what the framing looked like. She appreciates the creative freedom that Dress the Walls offers. You bring something and it’s totally different from any other person, Siffert said. When they bring something very specific because I love it, I love the creativity. Siffert is originally from Ecuador with a background in banking. She met her husband David, whose works are on sale at Art of Oconee, and they decided to pursue the idea of ​​Dress the Walls. Siffert has experienced a natural transition from banking to a more artistic career as most of his family has artistic backgrounds. Siffert discovered his passion for this industry at the age of 14. A friend asked him to stage his house for a birthday party. I rearranged the furniture and the pictures on the walls, Siffert said. Then I brought flowers and staged it beautifully. Now it’s funny because I stage walls with artwork and it’s like second nature. For customers who buy a frame or artwork but don’t know where to place it in their home, Siffert offers to help with his keen eye to stage the artwork. In the past, a customer wanted to place over 200 pieces of art in their home, but didn’t think there was enough wall space. Siffert found room for every piece of art the client wanted. For the future, the Sifferts potentially want to move from that location to Eatonon and open another store in another neighborhood. They hope to find someone with the same passion as theirs for creativity. They intend to keep the Dress the Walls and Art of Oconee brand. I think for artists it’s the best creation [space], Siffert said. Their creative juices flow here, because very rarely do people make a living solely from their art, but if you are creative and if you are an artist, great. Siffert believes that having the creative freedom not only to create works of art, but also to create frames, graphics and other art forms allows artists to flourish in their careers. In the meantime, Dress the Walls and Art of Oconee have custom frames and a wide variety of artwork for purchase. Dress the Walls is located at 106 Scott Oak Drive in Eatonton.

