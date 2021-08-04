Blake Lively’s perfect summer dress for her birthday

If you’re hoping to step out of this home in style for the rest of the summer season, turning to your favorite celebrities for inspiration is a great way to check out trendy basics. And when it comes to looking effortlessly chic, Blake Lively knows a thing or two about it.

On Saturday, Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds celebrated their first date anniversary by dining at Boston restaurant, O Ya, where sparks first burst between the two “Green Lantern” cast. ten years.

For the special occasion, Lively wore a white dress buttoned on the front with black polka dots. For the shoes, Lively opted for cute but comfortable sandals. “10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date’. But with much more comfortable shoes,” she wrote on her. Instagram story.

She paired the stylish outfit with on-trend earrings, which Reynolds made sure all of her followers could see. He took a second selfie with Lively on his Instagram story and jokingly wrote, “I’m posting again because I cut my wife’s cute earrings. She trained me better than that. Sorry if I let anyone down.”

The button-up dress trend

Fashion stylist stacee michelle told Shop TODAY that the button-down style is all the rage right now, but it has also popped up time and time again over the years. “I think what’s great is the innovation of different patterns and colors that people make of it.” From fun checks and patterns to puffed sleeves, she explained that you can find so many different versions of the timeless dress.

“There are so many ways to wear the button down trend,” Michelle told Shop TODAY. Lively chose to unbutton the last buttons of her midi dress, creating a more elegant and flirty look for her date. “You can also unbutton it down to your waist, pair it with jeans and wear it like an elongated shirt,” Michelle said. If you want to add a fun pop of color to the dress, Michelle recommends adding a belt, crossbody bag, or mules in the trendy color of the season.

She also noted that the trend is expected to continue through fall, making this a great transitional piece to own. Michelle says you can layer it up by adding a bold leather jacket, denim jacket, blazer, or even a turtleneck to create new combinations when the weather gets colder. You can also swap your sandals for closed-toe shoes like boots or sneakers during fall, she said. “It’s a great buy to have in your wardrobe. “

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best trendy options to add to your wardrobe.

This polka dot dress has an A-line silhouette and midi length, making it a great option for a summer evening, picnic or barbecue. Michelle told Shop TODAY that polka dots are another timeless trend that we’ll continue to see everywhere, along with other geometric shapes and patterns.

Michelle loves this dress because the outfit combinations with this style are endless. She says you can swap out your mules for sneakers for a fun, casual look. It has adjustable straps to ensure a perfect fit, as well as side pockets. The back of the dress has smocked details for an extra summery touch.

Fitted and flared summer dress buttoned on the front

“In addition to the polka dot, try a stripe,” suggests Michelle. “Directional lines create a flattering hourglass silhouette for any body type.”

Margaret mid-length dress

Michelle recommends trying a pop of color, like this bright red, for a vibrant variation on the trend. It also features a halter top, another popular trend for the season.

This vine print dress has a loose fit and is made from a durable fabric. Plus, it has hidden pockets! “The fabric is light, flowing, and summery. It’s so comfortable,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

White Off The Shoulder Button Front Midi Dress Day at the Winery

“An off-the-shoulder or fitted style adds a bit of romance to the traditional A-line silhouette,” Michelle told Shop TODAY. Put on a sun hat and strappy sandals and you will have the perfect summer look.

If you love the classic shirt dress look, you’ll love this amplified version with buttons, cuffed sleeves and a crisp collar. It is available in neutral colors like cream and black, as well as more vibrant colors and patterns. Sizes range from XS to 4X.

If you’re looking for an affordable way to jump into the summer trend, you can’t go wrong with this $ 17 option. The bohemian-chic floral dress can easily be dressy or casual depending on the shoes you pair it with. It features a tied front, short sleeves and comes in six different colors.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff we love and A good find newsletters and download our Application TODAY to find deals, buying tips, value-for-money product recommendations and more!