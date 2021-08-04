Fashion, entertainment and philanthropy: Handbags for housing are back with a hybrid event for 2021





Proposed by Lydie Place Thursday September 16efrom 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Lydia Place, with main sponsor, San Juan Broadband, will bring back Bellingham’s largest fashion and handbag swap event, Handbags for Housing, with a first-ever hybrid event featuring featuring a fully vaccinated in-person event on Thursday, and a virtual auction continuing through Sunday, September 19eat 5:00 p.m. PST. A photo of the 2019 Handbag Bazaar, which was filled with hundreds of handbags priced from $ 10 to $ 50. Photo credit: Evantide Photography Enter his 9e Handbags for HousingLydia Places second-largest annual auction and fundraiser returns to the forefront with a tropical paradise-themed event to bring some fun and relaxation to the community. Customers can flock to Barkley Village Green and www.handbagsforhousing.com, where they can shop hundreds of new and beloved handbags to suit all styles and budgets, support local boutiques and retailers featured in the fashion show, and raise essential funds for hundreds of families from our community facing housing insecurity or homelessness. Since its first appearance in 2013, Handbags for Housing has raised over half a million dollars for Lydia Place programs and services. Together with its longtime partner and fashion show sponsor, Labels Womens Consignment Shop, Handbags for Housing aims to empower and create a format where fashion and philanthropy come together to foster positive change. With over 50 local boutiques and retailers, business sponsors and event partners, this year’s event has a fundraising goal of $ 125,000 and will highlight the important role the Lydia Parent Support Program plays. Places as families look to get back to normal this fall. A photo from the Handbags for Housing 2019 event, which took place on the green in Barkley Village. Photo credit: Evantide Photography According to their latest annual newsletter, Only one in four low-income children is quite ready to start kindergarten. Our Parent Support Program promotes school readiness to help bridge this gap. On average, Lydia Places PSP offers 500 home visits to families with young children who are enrolled in their housing programs. This year, in addition to their admission ticket, Handbags for Housing guests have the option of bringing a new or already loved handbag from their closet or donating a new children’s book to their program. support for parents, which aims to leave an appropriate age-book with each child, each visit. While it’s not entirely clear what the long-term impact the pandemic will have on families in Whatcom County, Tally Rabatin, director of community engagement at Lydia Places, remains optimistic. Our agency is extremely grateful to our community members and partners who have continued to scale up and contribute as and where they can, ”she said. These dollars, services and partnerships were essential to ensuring that the doors to Lydia Place remain open and that we can continue to provide essential housing, parenting and mental health services to families in our community. Almost half of Lydia Places’ $ 2.9 million budget now depends on the generosity of community members who support the agency in the form of cash donations, corporate sponsorships, bequests, foundations and more. participation of guests in various fundraising events throughout the year. For those who will not be able to attend Handbags for Housing on Thursday September 16e, you can sign up for free as a guest at the virtual auctions and buy the online handbag auction until it closes on Sunday, September 19.e at 5:00 p.m. PST. All proceeds from Handbags for Housing go to Lydia Place, a local non-profit agency that works to disrupt the cycle of homelessness for current and future generations. www.handbagsforhousing.com. Looking for other ways to help local families in need? You can get involved by becoming a Lydia Place Housing Hero. For as little as $ 5 a month, you can help Lydia Place continue to say yes to families in need of emergency housing. For more information or to set up your recurring donation today, please visit: www.lydiaplace.org/hero. Featured Photo by Evantide Photography

