An ode to buy to the dresses of Meghan Markles, on the occasion of her 40th birthday

While there haven’t been so many photo ops this year, Meghan Markles’ dresses never disappoint. During the majority of her public appearances in 2021, she managed to retain her title of best dressed with an enviable collection of kaftan and wrap silhouettes. These are not your average dresses, however. Markle often relies on a combination of nature-inspired prints, from tropical palm trees on her now-sold-out La Ligne dress to abstract poppies printed on her Carolina Herrera shirt dress. Usually, floral and landscape-adorned dresses are associated with spring and summer, but Markles embraces the pattern all year round proves that they will look just as beautiful in fall or winter. To celebrate her 40th birthday, let’s take a closer look at Meghan Markles’ dresses worn in 2021, below. Plus, we were also stocking up on off-season styles to add to our closets. The immaculate poppy Courtesy of Global Citizen / Vax Live At the Global Citizen Vax Live event, Markles’ upbeat and cheerful poppy dress was a hit. Carolina Herrera poppy-print shirt dress $ 1,690 $ 845 CAROLINA HERRERA The floral mini dress line Gucci poppy-print silk dress Ulla Johnson Short Sleeve Midi Dress The perfect palm Photographed by Misan Harriman; Courtesy of Archwell Markle seems to have taken inspiration from all the palm trees and greenery that line the streets of Santa Barbara. Farm Rio palm embroidered dress City Chic In Paradise long dress Johanna Ortiz Moon Sight long dress BB Dakota Palm Down Off Shoulder Summer Dress The subtle pattern Courtesy of Harpo Productions / Joe Pugliese The clean flowers were perfect for Markles’ moving conversation with Oprah. Giorgio Armani silk midi dress Lela Rose floral-appliquéd cotton midi dress & Other Stories mini dress with voluminous embroidery Long dress Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Clario Emma Lug Von Siga short dress The best Courtesy of Spotify Markle announced her upcoming podcast in a lemon tree-splashed dress. Perhaps the floral print was the symbol of a new beginning. Oscar de la Renta Primavera Shift Dress With Ruffle Hem $ 3,490 $ 1,047 SAKS FIFTH AVENUE Dress Yumi Kim Jolie Woman Cara midi dress Cara Harbor Island Oscar de la Renta printed pleated dress Farm Rio sleeveless banana-dotted cotton dress

