Dora Maar founder Lauren Wilson brings storytelling to luxury fashion consignment

Dora Maar founder Lauren Wilson

Courtesy of Dora Maar



Lauren Wilson has long been fascinated by the life clothes lead: the places they come from, the distances they travel, the events they witness, the moments in history they witness and the people they see. honor the body. Every dress, coat or pair of shoes, she believes, carries a lifetime of stories and experiences that not only validate its value, but add to it as well.

It was while working in marketing at Christies that Wilson first saw this in action, when it comes to all kinds of luxury items that have come up for auction. What became such a crucial learning for me at that time was this idea of ​​provenance, she recalls. When purchasing a piece from this famous auction house, it was crucial to provide the customer with the provenance of the recording of the piece where it had been throughout her life. Not having this record, one could wonder if the coin was genuine or what its real value was. Wilson found that this same concept of provenance, however, was completely absent from the luxury fashion aftermarket.

Shortly after her stint at Christies, she switched to Moda Operandi, one of the early pioneers in the changing luxury fashion e-commerce landscape, and realized the need for a platform in the luxury fashion space. resale that could tell the story behind each garment. I saw with my own eyes how the founder of Moda Operandi, the influence of Lauren Santo Domingos inspired the purchasing decisions of her customers, and one of the most successful editions was called Laurens Closet, where the Customers got a glimpse of her favorite pieces from the most recent seasons collections, Wilson explains. Given my background in art and fashion and my recent masters degree in costume studies, I knew I wanted to start a place where millions of women could buy the items in the closets of these tasteful designers.

A few months later, Wilson quit his job at Moda to devote all of his time and attention to creating a place that inspired consumers with a focus on discovery and storytelling. I was naturally nervous about starting my own business, especially since I was starting from scratch, she recalls. Still, I knew I had to create something new, especially because there was so much growth in the market. It was a moment now or never. And in late 2019, Wilson’s efforts paid off when she launched Dora maar, an online destination for second-hand luxury fashion that selects pieces from the closets of muses.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Read on to learn more about Dora Maars’ mission, her place in the worlds of luxury fashion and sustainability, and why her founder believes personalization and storytelling are the keys to success.

A Gucci dress from Dora Maar Muse Lauren Levison’s closet

Courtesy of Dora Maar



Gabby Shacknai: How did you get the name Dora Maar and what is its meaning?

Lauren Wilson: Henriette Theodora Markovitch, known as Dora Maar, was a famous French surrealist artist to whom I named my platform. I studied art history abroad in Paris during my university studies and have always admired its photography, fine art and poetry. While many people knew Dora Maar as Pablo Picasso’s muse, she was actually my point of inspiration for her pioneering paths. Surrealism defies norms and looks at things from a different perspective, similar to our brand philosophy at Dora Maar.

Shacknai: One of the things that really sets Dora Maar apart from her competition is the emphasis on storytelling. Why is this such an important part of the puzzle?

Wilson: Luxury is essentially a storytelling. When you lose the narrative aspect, you miss out on all the craftsmanship and quality of luxury fashion, and basically you take away its unique identity. Clothing is like art. The brands, designers, women and men who wear Muses clothing embody the transformative capabilities of luxury fashion. I wanted consumers to have the ability to know exactly what they are buying. Knowing that history, I believe, will allow all of us to think twice about ditching fashion season after season.

Shacknai: Quite often, even high-end fashion resale puts a distance between the previous owner and the potential buyer, while luxury auction houses tend to do the opposite. Why did you decide to take note of the latter and feature Muses on Dora Maar?

Wilson: Fashion was treated as a commodity in the second-hand market. It was crazy for me to see a McQueen dress on display at the Met’s Costume Institute and then see that same dress randomly listed on a discount website. How would this type of model actually change the mindset of consumers if it looks and acts like a disposable, replaceable product? What auction houses do so well is dig so deep into the history and provenance of the pieces with their expert experts that it essentially becomes priceless. You would never throw it away. But how do you do this on a large scale and for e-commerce? For us, it is the Muse concept and their know-how.

There is also this great sense of collaboration between our Muses. One of our favorite things to do is what we call Muse Mashups, which is an Instagram Live series where our Muses style their wardrobes with items from other Muse wardrobes. I love this idea of ​​building your wardrobe with pieces that represent such a rich cross section of people and experiences.

Shacknai: Who can be a Muse? How do you go about selecting them?

Wilson: Our Muses inspire designers of taste of all shapes, sizes and voices, who have a deep love for fashion. We are looking for people who care about craftsmanship and quality in clothing and want to see the longevity of the items they have worn. All of the content we collaborate on with our Muses is aimed at helping them share their story. It goes backstage interviews called insolently Behind the Dor and UGC content on trends they wish they could support (skinny jeans, from our newest Muse, Alyssa Campanella) at the photoshoots in our Brooklyn HQ.

Last fall we would feature one Muse per month. Regularly, this is increased to several Muses per week. Have also had repeat muses, like Natalie Steen from @thenatnote, who has just launched his wardrobe for the third time with us. In fact, more than 50% of Muses resign themselves within a few months.

Something that is really special about being a Muse Dora Maar and something that we plan to integrate even more into our platform is the opportunity for the Muses to sell their wardrobe for a good cause. Many of our Muses use the proceeds of their closet sales to raise funds for organizations that are important in their lives. For example, Lauren Levison recently donated 100% of its proceeds to the Present / Levison Advanced Fellowship in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Mount Sinai Hospital. For our customers, the Muses have become like mini-brands. Our customers look forward to new Muse drops in the same way they would expect a collectible drop, so much so that we recently launched private previews so that loyal customers can purchase Muse drops first.

Lauren Wilson chats with Dora Maar Muse Lauren Levison

Courtesy of Dora Maar



Shacknai: Who is Dora Maar’s typical customer?

Wilson: Interestingly, many of our customers are new to buying from resale, which I love to hear! When customers tell me this is their first pre-owned luxury piece, I know we’re headed in the right direction. We have built this incredibly loyal customer base, which I have come to know well this year, virtually. The main reason our customers keep coming back is that they find it exciting to discover the newest Muse and the treasures behind his closet door. The sense of surprise and urgency is what drives our concept forward. Customers are starting to feel connected to the Muses. They will start to follow Muses closets and they expect Muse wardrobe drops the same way one would expect a shoe drop.

Shacknai: How do you explain the ongoing resale boom?

Wilson: There are many factors at play in the recent resale boom. First and foremost, consumers prioritize sustainability, and buying used is much better than buying in the primary market. I also think that the pandemic really highlighted this idea of ​​intentionality and transparency. People want to know where their articles are coming from. This aspect of trust is crucial in reselling given the pervasiveness of the counterfeit industry. Authenticity is one of the biggest barriers to growing resale, and it’s something my team and I want to address. We are fortunate that our Muses place great trust in our customers when shopping. We bring all of the inventory in-house before it’s listed on the site so our team can take a deep look at each item, but we’re also looking at emerging technologies that can help augment and bring these authenticity practices to life in agreement with our Muses. .

Shacknai: What do you think is the future of luxury fashion resale, and what role will Dora Maar play in it?

Wilson: The resale market is changing for the better and I anticipate continued growth. I think reselling is going to become much more accessible to every customer, wherever you are in the world. For example, we were even seeing big consumer brands starting to integrate resale into their business models.

I think as we expand our Muse network, whether macro or micro-influencers, we can play a role in educating their friends and followers about the importance of buying with intention and d ” achieve lasting change in consumer behavior. I’m excited that we have this huge opportunity at Dora Maar to provide a platform for influencers to become curators of their own storefronts and usher in a whole new way of shopping. Going forward, our mission is to continue to create a personalized customer experience in luxury, resale and beyond. We want to be the link between our clients and our Muses and create a platform based on authenticity, trust and the magic of fashion, of course.