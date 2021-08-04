Heart Association prepares for Heart Walk, Red Dress Dash





JACKSON, Tenn. – The American Heart Association is building the community. The organization is partnering with West Tennessee Rehabilitation for the 2021 Heart Walk and Red Dress Run on September 11. Julie Taylor of West Tennessee Rehabilitation says the goal is to get people moving while teaching them about heart health. “We will have sponsorships, activities. You can go out and walk just for your heart health and be active. We’ll also have a Red Dress Dash where you can even wear a red dress and be hilarious and have fun with it, ”Taylor said. Christy Futrell of the American Heart Association says the event is a way to raise awareness about heart health and to celebrate people who have been affected by heart disease. “To be together, to fight for those we have lost, to celebrate those we love who have fought against cardiovascular problems and strokes. It’s about physical activity, getting out and moving more, ”said Futrell. The Heart Walk is also a fundraiser. Taylor says they’ve set a goal of just over $ 78,000, and they plan to meet and hopefully exceed that number. The money raised is used to help people with heart health problems. “It advances cardiovascular research so that fewer people suffer and die from heart attacks and strokes,” Taylor said. Taylor says they hope the community comes out to raise awareness about heart health. “Join us and participate, have a good time. It’s for a great cause and we can’t wait to see you there, ”Taylor said. For more information on the Heart Walk and Red Dress Dash, click here.

