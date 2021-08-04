High School, The Revival • The Nob Hill Gazette





Teens can hit these venues in style with some current must-haves alongside pieces that are reminiscent of our quintessential youth, whatever the decade. Taylor Swift Said it best when she sang promises to come back stronger than a ’90s trend. From grunge checks to oversized tracksuits, this decade’s clothes have resurfaced on the catwalks of fashion including bob hats like this AllSaints Salah hat

AllSaints Error – $ 65 | allsaints.com Todd Snyder is known for its iconic pieces that exude American sports cool. Her Sand Seed Stitch Pointed Short Sleeve Sweater Polo ($ 228) has a cool retro vibe reminiscent of prominent Hollywood men of the 1960s.

Short-sleeved polo shirt with seed point in sand – $ 228 | toddsnyder.com When it came to necklaces in the ’70s, more was always better. So pair the Mangos Mixed Chain Necklace ($ 25.99) with the two metals of the BaubleBars Georgette Necklace ($ 42) for a big and bold look.

Georgette BaubleBars Necklace – $ 42 | mango.com & baublebar.com Get the laundry ready as you’ll need to wash the Splendids Marina Ribbed Tank in Black ($ 48) almost daily. Its open back neckline and adjustable straps go with everything.

Marina Splendids Ribbed Tank Top in Black – $ 48 | splendide.com Memma is a modern online store that takes pride in showcasing key wardrobe pieces that turn into lifestyle favorites. The site includes Boyish’s Billy Jeans ($ 168), classic high-waisted skinny jeans that are stretchy enough.

Boyish Jean Billy – $ 168 | memma.com A smaller frame, like the Ray-Ban Meteor Fleck Sunglasses in Havana Gray ($ 175), is very trendy. But the vintage feel means this style will remain as timeless as its creator.

Ray-Ban Meteor Fleck Sunglasses in Havana Gray – $ 175 | ray-ban.com An oversized blazer reminiscent of the 80s should be on every girl’s must-have list. The Madewell Caldwell Double Breasted Blazer ($ 158) is stylishly loose and is a quick way to achieve a solid look.

Madewell Caldwell Double Breasted Blazer – $ 158 | madewell.com



Not only is the Finn Bootie from Chinese Laundry ($ 79.99) a classic shoe, its 2-inch block heel is essential for long walks around campus.

Finn Bootie from Chinese Laundry – $ 79.99 | chineseblanchisserie.com

Buck Mason creates clothing in small series using a combination of old-fashioned manufacturing techniques and modern technologies. The Maverick Men’s Slim Jeans ($ 145) are overdyed for a true deep black that’s rock star chic and perpetually in style.

Men’s Maverick slim jeans – $ 145 | buckmason.com Puma Rhuigi Collaboration Inspired By Los Angeles Skating Community

and translates it into this perfectly aged sneaker ($ 80).

Puma Rhuigi collaboration sneakers | puma.com Related

