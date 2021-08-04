The 8 best shoes for men with wide feet, from $ 35 Cole Haan, Nike, New Balance and more

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers we like. If you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to daily necessities, The shoes rank fairly high on the list. In addition to being elegant, the shoes are above all intended to protect your feet during your day. The only way this will actually work, however, is to find a pair of the right size and width for your feet. This is where a lot of men come up against a brick wall.

For tons of men with wide feet, it can be difficult to find shoes that are both comfortable and fashionable, as most brands fail to create styles that are more inclusive and suitable for wide feet that are not. horrors.

If you’re in that group, we’ve listed eight of the best shoes you can buy that are either designed specifically for men with wide feet or wide extensions of top selling styles. These styles range from sneakers and dress shoes To boots and slippers.

Of these luxurious Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford dress shoes in elegant Cole Haans GrandPr tennis trainers, check out the best shoes for men with wide feet below.

1. Cole Haan GrandPr Tennis Basket, $ 140

Credit: Cole Haan

the Cole Haan GrandPr Tennis Basket is one of fashion brands the most popular styles of shoes. Inspired by the classic tennis shoe silhouette, these shoes are crafted from hand-dyed burnished leather and feature minimalist tone-on-tone stitching. They also go up to size 16 and are available in medium and wide width.

Buy now on Cole Haan

Credit: Nike

Nike Air Monarch IV Sneakers are without a doubt one of the most timeless and best-selling brands of all time. It also happens to be one of the most affordable styles of Nike shoes to date. These are available in four colors, go up to a size 15 and, most importantly, are available in regular and extra-wide widths.

Buy now from Kohls

Buy now from Nike

Credit: New balance

When you think of the New Balances line of sneakers, the New Balance 574 cores are usually what comes to mind first. Extremely timeless, they are available in four colors and go up to size 20. You can also choose between two widths when shopping: standard and large.

Buy now from New Balance

If you have wide feet and need the perfect pair of dress shoes that will last you a lifetime, these bestsellers Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxfords are definitely the ones to buy. You can choose from a wide selection of widths ranging from super thin to extra-extra wide and, thanks to Nordstrombirthday Sale, they are over $ 130 off!

Buy now from Nordstrom

Credit: Macys

Most men have owned a pair of Sperry boat shoes at some point in their life, and that’s because they’re arguably one of the most comfortable pairs of shoes you’ll find. As well as being super comfortable, they are also extremely fit for size, with sizes ranging from up to a width of 16.

Buy now from Macys

Buy now from DSW

Credit: DSW

Timberlands had the starter game locked for decades, so it’s no surprise that top-selling brands White Ledger Hiking Boot is a favorite among the broad-footed community. These are available in three colors and go up to a size 15. Choose between medium and large when shopping.

Buy now from DSW

7. Adidas Alphabounce Basketball Slides, $ 35

Credit: adidas

Each man should own a pair of slides. Unfortunately, most are not suitable for wide feet and have a restrictive and often non-adjustable band. Adidas Alphabounce Basketball Slides, although it’s not exclusively advertised as an option for wide feet, it does come with a Velcro fitted band that provides a more comfortable fit for those who need a little extra room.

Buy now from adidas

Credit: DSW

A pair of sheepskin-lined slippers is a game-changer in the colder months, and this pair of suede from Minnetonka is a customer favorite. They are extremely soft and comfortable and go up to size 16. They are also available in two widths: medium and large.

Buy now from DSW

