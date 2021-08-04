NBA star Josh Christopher’s draft-day suit approved by fashion legend

Connect with us

Every year, NBA Draft Day features the next generation of superstar players who will dominate basketball for years to come. A celebration of sportsmanship and teamwork, the annual event also gives athletes their first moment in the global spotlight. As millions of people tune in to see who ends up where, it helps to have an outfit that catches the eye. Fortunately, shooter Josh Christopher had a fashion legend in his corner. A five-star rookie at Arizona State and newly signed with the Houston Rockets, Christopher entered Draft Day with one edge: a suit tailored to his 65-year-old executive and endorsed by Dapper Dan.

The sleek look was overseen by the Harlem fashion designer but designed by Christophers’ brother James Patrick, aka Pat, who started his menswear brand, Sloan and Bennett, in 2019, three years after finishing his own career in the NBA. Josh’s costume had to be extraordinary. You’re only drafted once, so you want to do your best, he shared on the phone from Los Angeles. The cameras are there and they will take pictures, so you have to hit them with your best shot. To do this, Josh had in mind an eternally suave style icon, James Bond, as portrayed by Daniel Craig. I wanted my costume to be classy but still have that swagger, he explains. It’s that elegant but slightly arrogant balance.

007 would approve of the sleek black design with contrasting details at the lapels. Its subtlety and striking use of texture is a perfect match for the super spy aesthetic and Josh’s. This concept came after a conversation where Pat found out that the ideas he had brainstormed for his runway collections debut in December matched Josh’s vision. When we discussed everything at the beginning, [Josh] was very precise in wanting black and clean, says Pat. My goal when designing Josh’s costume was to capture his young rockstar personality in couture form. I’ve been working on reverse point cuffs for my next collection, and we thought this would be a great time to kick off this silhouette.

The whole Christopher family traveled to Harlem to visit the Dapper Dans workshop. Growing up seeing Daps designs on sports legends, Josh was familiar with the extreme sensibility and crisp fit that characterize his designs. I knew he had worked with Mike Tyson, Mark Jackson, Devin Haney, whom I’ve known for the past few years, and many more, Josh says. Even just seeing his Gucci campaigns with my brother in Beverly Hills [made an impression] so when an opportunity like this presents itself, you grab it.

Patrick’s time in the studio meant a chance to work alongside a personal hero. Dap is the black messiah of fashion. When I got the call I was speechless. How often do you have the chance to meet the legends of our respective domain, let alone work with them? he says. I have followed the story of his career and it’s amazing to see his journey. He was such a pioneer in the industry and never received credit. To have the chance to sit with him, listen to him and pay homage to him was such an honor. Its aesthetic is bold and its presence is felt. Head to toe, Dap makes a statement, and I appreciate it.

The experience was a momentous one for Dap, and very much in line with his commitment to spotlighting black talent. It is my mission to raise the next generation of young black designers. I want them to rise up, move conversations forward, create culture, have even better opportunities than I’ve ever had, he says. Pat is talented, has a great sense of design and I loved seeing the dynamic between him and his brother.

Arriving at the studio on Malcolm X Boulevard, Josh and Pat knew the collaboration was fate. I knew Malcolm was one of the [Pat] The biggest inspirations, so it was crazy to see the store there, Josh says. Pat is alluding to the clean-cut costumes X wore in public in his simplistic designs. The fact that Malcolm X wears a costume every day means the world to me, says Pat. I’ve always said that everyone loves fashion whether they believe it or not. People invest in their wardrobes and the way they present themselves to the world, whether it’s guys wearing hoodies in the office, guys on Wall Street wearing suits, or yogis in leggings. Fashion occupies a bigger place in people’s lives than they realize.

To that end, by the time Josh tried on the final suit, he knew he was ready to reach the draft stage. I had that classic James Bond hitman look. I just needed the Aston Martin, he said. It’s a cliché, but on draft day all you want is to hear your name called. That’s all you’ve worked on up to this point, so being able to soak up the moment is amazing, and it was amazing that my brother was a part of it. I can see him tap into his new dream while I tap into mine.

