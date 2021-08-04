Fox News attacks Muppet ‘Woke’ babies over Gonzo’s princess dress





The Fox News morning show targeted the Muppet Babies because they were too “awake” and featured Gonzo dressed as a princess.

Fox News morning show, Fox and his friends, aimed at a recent episode of Muppet Babies where Gonzo dresses up as a princess in “Gonzorella”, complaining that the episode went too far by including a plot about a non-gendered character. The funny irony of Fox News disputing an episode of Muppet Babies is that it was only earlier this year that Fox News complained about Disney +, including a content warning for 18 episodes of The puppet show of the 120 episodes presented on the streaming service. However, now it’s Fox who is anti-Muppet. RELATED: Seth MacFarlane Wants to Divorce FOX and Tucker Carlson’s Family Guy

That’s all on a recent episode of the Disney Junior series, Muppet Babies, where the Muppets have a ball and Gonzo wants to wear a princess dress like Piggy and Summer, but they let Gonzo know that boys are supposed to wear knight costumes and not dresses. A saddened Gonzo meets his friend, Rizzo, who reveals to him that he is Gonzo’s fairy rat father and he goes to create a dress that has a mask so that Gonzo can attend the ball and no one will know it’s him. .. RELATED: Dean Cain, Kevin Sorbo Slam Captain Americas New Woke-ness Gonzo eagerly accepts and hits the ball. He fled, leaving behind a glass slipper. When the gang picked up their mysterious princess friend the next day, Gonzo said, “Everyone, there’s something I need to tell you. The princess who came to your prom tonight was me.” He then transforms back into Gonzorella and adds: You all expected me to look a certain way. I don’t want you to be mad at me, but I don’t want to do things because that’s how they’ve always been done, either. I want to be me. The other Muppets then apologize for making Gonzo feel bad about wearing a dress, with Piggy noting, “Oh Gonzo, we’re sorry, it wasn’t very nice of us to tell you what to wear to our dress. prom “and Summer added,” You are our friend and we love you the way you are. “ This heartwarming feeling did not suit Fox and his friends, as guest Pete Hegseth responded to the clip, noting: is this what the kids were asking for muppets? Cross-dressing? Was it a big request? Something they missed in their life? What is that? I mean, you can do too much, but we’ve also been underestimating it for too long. We allowed places like this to say, okay, yeah, let’s throw a little of that in there, a little more gender-fluid, maybe we’ll throw in some cross-dressing, and we culturally wait. that we don’t. change, and we have. And it’s cartoons like this that influence and are a part of kids. “ The other hosts generally agreed that this wasn’t something kids should see on TV, although they did at least note that there were a lot of different options for kids to choose from in TV Land. , so maybe get one to show it’s not that bad. KEEP READING: Fox Fuels Captain America Controversy Source:Wonkette Star Wars: Ahsoka season 1, release date, trailer, plot and news to know

About the Author Brian cronin

(14832 articles published)

CBR lead writer Brian Cronin has been writing professionally on comics for over a dozen years now at CBR (mostly with his Comics Should Be Good column series, including Comic Book Legends Revealed). He wrote two comic books for Penguin-Random House Was Superman a spy? And other comic book legends revealed and Why is Batman carrying shark repellant? And other amazing comic book trivia! and a book, 100 things X-Men fans should know and do before they die, from Triumph Books. His writings have been featured on ESPN.com, the Los Angeles Times, About.com, the Huffington Post and Gizmodo. It features entertainment and sports legends on its website, Legends revealed. Follow him on Twitter at @Brian_Cronin and feel free to send him any comic book story suggestions you’d like to see featured at [email protected]! More from Brian Cronin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/fox-news-muppet-babies-gonzo-princess-dress-attack/

