The 8 best sun shirts to protect your skin

Our general understanding of clothing for the summer sun is that the less clothing we have that covers us, the better equipped we feel to deal with high temperatures. It’s silly to even state the obvious.

But for those who think of themselves as the outdoorsy types were talking about the adventurous kind like trail runners and hikers, kayakers, mountain climbers, etc., wearing less clothing when spending a lot of time in the sun can actually be. do more harm than good.

Of course, there is sunscreen and I was never suggesting that you stop applying tons of it. But this is also where another problem arises: In order to actually protect your skin from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun, you need to apply sunscreen regularly. And if you spend more time outdoors than indoors, it costs just as much.

So, do you cover more during peak sunshine hours, don’t you? Should that do the trick? Well, it’s not that simple. While extra protection from the sun’s harmful rays is better than nothing, not all clothing offers equal protection. And that’s where sun protection clothing comes in.

According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) is a measurement that indicates how much ultraviolet radiation can enter a tissue to reach your skin. This is a different measure of the sun protection factor (SPF) of sunscreens, which measures the time it takes for ultraviolet rays from the sun to redden exposed skin. It’s also worth mentioning that UPF measures both UVA and UVB rays, while SPF only takes the latter into account.

To put that in perspective, your average white t-shirt has a UPF of around 7, and that drops to 3 when wet. A dark-colored long-sleeved denim shirt has a much higher UPF of around 1,700, which the Skin Cancer Foundation considers complete sun protection.

But since wearing something like the aforementioned denim shirt on an adventure is certainly far from enjoyable, manufacturers of sun protection clothing have found a solution: they have developed high-tech equipment using the materials. and the most advanced constructions. to make sure you are safely covered while being as fresh as possible.

So for the style-conscious swashbuckler who wants to stay super-secure in the sun, we’ve brought you 8 of the best sunscreen shirts (all with a UPF of 50 or 50+) that can take you away from bushwhacking in the morning and back. at the bar in time for evening drinks.

Patagonia Men’s Self-Guided Long Sleeve Hiking Shirt

Today, the American brand of outdoor clothing is as often invited to nature lovers as it does to trendy city dwellers. This hiking shirt, with a classic button down collar, includes all the bells and whistles, like patch chest pockets with button and buckle flap closures, as well as vertical vents in the middle of the back for extra ventilation. It is also Fairtrade certified, so you are helping the planet too.

You will need to do a double take to realize this shirt is made for the outdoors. Along with Columbias Omni-Shade UPF 50 sun protection, it also incorporates the company’s Omni-Wick technology, a system that wicks moisture away from the body so sweat can evaporate faster. Add a few ventilation vents and that number makes it the perfect face-saving odor-eliminating piece when you’re heading for after-nature drinks.

Okay, so maybe you wouldn’t choose a pristine white top for a dusty hike, but if you’re a runaway businessman (literally and figuratively) you never know where you might end up. . Plus, you can’t go wrong with a classic office shirt that doesn’t require ironing. If that doesn’t convince you, take comfort in knowing that a UPF of 50+ guarantees that you won’t be shot through by the sun, even if you’re only heading out for your next coffee.

Business Shirt UPF50 + Dry Flex Collection

Guide Eddie Bauer Long Sleeve Shirt

If fishing is your choice for after-school entertainment, Eddie Bauers’ offering is packed with features, including its FreeShade UPF 50+ sun protection and AirSpace technology that pulls tissue away from your skin for faster cooling. Then there is the added benefit of its good looks. Expect a smooth transition to your next social event the minute you step off the boat.

The LL Beans No Fly Zone Shirt has a UPF of 50+ and is treated with synthetic insect repellant to combat insects on your outdoor excursions. Its MCS Adaptive technology controls humidity, while its Bioguard protection prevents odors caused by bacterial growth from following you until your next engagement.

As light as it is stylish, this piece from The North Face is where performance meets one of the hottest streetwear brands. Stretch fabric allows for an easy, fashion-forward fit, while UPF 50+ sun protection and water-repellent finish add all the utility elements you need to the design.

The Astroman Shirt is solid in its specifications and therefore aptly bears the name of Yosemite National Park’s Great Rock Climbing. Made from a light and flexible yet exceptionally strong fabric, it also benefits from UPF 50 sun protection and quick-dry technology, ensuring you safely reach all kinds of new heights.

Not all outdoor activities require the same amount of gadgets. If you still consider yourself a fan of outdoor activities, consider a sun shirt that matches your personal style more. Baleafs take offers the best sun protection, moisture wicking technology, plus vented sides to relieve the sun and sweat, but its overall look is more country club than canoeing.

