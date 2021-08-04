Fashion
Meet the sustainable fashion brand owned by Latinx and inspired by fine art
Main stream fashion has a long way to go before it is truly inclusive. Until then, indie fashion brands like Wray make room for fashion it’s size-included, sustainable and has ethical practices with their production. What else? Wray is a brand owned by Latina.
Named after founder Wray Serna, Wray clothing is distinguished by the way it combines fashion, artistry and function. According to the website, Wray clothes are no flash in the pan. Rather, they are statement pieces inspired by fine art, designed to be worn on a daily basis. Not to mention, unlike some fast fashion pieces, these won’t fall apart in a short time. The brand makes sure that each piece lasts hence the price.
While clothes aren’t necessarily budget-friendly, the brand prides itself on collecting its materials from recycling and using compostable shipping materials when sending products to customers. Not to mention that Wray works in tandem with its production houses through Peru, India and Shanghai guarantee employees ethical working conditions, including paid sick leave, maternity / paternity leave, working weeks of up to 40 hours and public holidays.
It’s hard to find sustainable fashions that include size. If you’re up to the challenge and want to support more ethical brands, look no further than Wrays sets.
Top Roma, Cloud, $ 169.99
the Top of Rome is ideal for making a subtle statement with a white top. With hints of vintage silhouettes, this adorable little number showcases a smocked elastic back, puffed sleeves and a bustier-style buttoned front.
Long Living Room Set, Acid Floral, $ 189
The living room sets are discreet the official uniform to stay at residence. Dress it up in Wray fashion with this set of pants and button up top, all popping in this gorgeous Acid Floral print.
Sports bikini, $ 178
Wrays pieces don’t end with everyday clothes. The brand has a range of cute fruit print swimsuits that you can wear to the beach or dance around as wearable underwear.
Rosemary dress, Limeade, $ 184.80 (original $ 264)
Cut with a keyhole back closure and a puffed front sleeve, this lime ruffle dress is a must have. Pair it with sneakers or heels, and you’ll be ready for all those last minute outings.
Hayley Top, Orange Construction, $ 215
With a gathered centerline to add character to this classic crop top, the Hayley Top is designed for your more formal outings. However, swap out the matching skirt for some slightly faded jeans, and it will still give you the cut for a while.
