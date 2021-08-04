Robin Roberts Impresses In Stunning Making the Cut Dress You Must See



















Robin roberts turned heads in the best way possible as she served an inspiring nugget in her Good Morning America dressing room wearing a structured, assertive dress that we want in our closets right now. The seasoned reporter looked amazing in the blue, green and white floral issue of Make the cut Competitor and fashion designer Gary Graham, who took the dress to the next level with structured shoulders, a strappy tie belt and a whimsical hem. Fans went wild on Robin Make the cut dress by Gary Graham The flattering figure won Make the cutSeason two episode one for good reason, and it’s a lot more affordable than we might have guessed. You can get it for under $ 80 on Amazon. It makes the perfect look for casual summer parties and also works as a transition piece in early fall. Gary Graham making the cutaway tie dress, $ 79.90, Amazon BUY NOW As for Robin’s inspirational post, she encouraged fans to “ask God for his help” and “let him guide you all over the place.” “Hello! #GlamFam and I are here to share some #TuesdayThoughts. What are yours?” she captioned the post. And while fans thanked her for the post in the comments, they haven’t stopped praising her look. “Gary Graham from Making the Cut dress !! Looks awesome,” wrote one follower. “I loved that dress on you today. You get it right every time,” added another, while another fashion lover replied, “I love your Making the Cut dress.” Robin looked amazing in a Roland Mouret cape sheath dress when she animated Jeopardy Robin went on to prove she’s a total style star when she once again dazzled in a pale pink Roland Mouret sheath dress as a guest Danger last month, and we were also wowed by the flattering fit of this midi look. the Hello america Anchor finished off the chic look with delicate earrings and her signature pumps. Simply stunning! Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. GOOD MORNING! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

