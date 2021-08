GMA’s Ginger Zee Stuns In A Mini Dress With The Best Twist

August 04, 2021 – 4:23 PM BST



Brandi fowler Good Morning America star Ginger Zee made fans pale when she appeared on set wearing a mini dress with the best twist.

Ginger Zee continues to make fans pale with his style, and today was no different when the meteorologist appeared on Hello america wearing a striking plaid sleeveless dress with ruffle detailing to one side. MORE: Ginger Zee Turns Up The Heat In A Dress That Flaunts A Figure In a photo posted by Ginger on Instagram, she could be seen posing in the colorful tartan number Shoshana with heels, and cradling her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. The top half was pulled back in a ponytail and the rest of her locks fell past her shoulder in soft curls. Ginger fans loved her Shoshanna plaid dress She finished the look with thin gold hoops and a diamond bracelet. “Crazy for the plaid today !!! It’s a nod to the fall temperatures we felt over the weekend. I’m updating the fire behavior and MORE rain is coming for the north- est. Boston ended up having its second wettest July on record. @msmerylin thanks for the pictures, ”she captioned the post. MORE: Ginger Zee’s Offbeat Bikini Video Must Be Seen To Believe It Fans went wild over the look and rushed to her comments, with one writing: “Ooh! Where did this dress come from? I love it.” To which Ginger replied that she got the Shoshanna dress from Rent the Runway. Shoshanna Plaid Maura Ruffle Dress, $ 355 (available to rent for $ 65), Rent the track BUY NOW “Love, love this dress,” added another. “I love the plaid, you are beautiful,” added another follower. MORE: Ginger Zee posts unexpected beach photo after being viciously trolled It was only the last time Ginger wowed fans with her style. She also dazzled earlier this week in a pale yellow sleeveless dress with a cutout at the top. Ginger looked gorgeous in a pale yellow dress on GMA “Hello TUESDAY! @msmerylin & @fairweatherfaces busted me in that banana colored dress … i will try not to slip on @Hello America“, she captioned. Fans loved this one too, with a writing: “Ohhhh maybe this is my favorite outfit (spoiler, I say that about all your outfits.” Another added: “You look fantastic in yellow” , and another follower couldn’t resist a joke, “Well, even if you’re wrong, I’m sure your meteorological skills are still in place.” A little like GMA star Robin Roberts, Ginger’s style is one to watch for chic girl boss inspiration. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. GOOD MORNING! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

