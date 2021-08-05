Who is Heimana Reynolds? An interview with the Tokyo Olympic Park skateboarding star

If the story has a sense of humor – and it seems pretty clear, even if it’s a little dark at times – in about 30 years, people will be taking photos with Heimana Reynolds at the Olympics and posting them on whatever. The social media platform reigned supreme at the time with tongue-in-cheek captions like, “Whoa, this guy looks a lot like Heimana Reynolds.”

Yep, that’s a Tony Hawk joke. The legendary skater has so many stories, “Hey, did anyone ever tell you, you look like Tony Hawk” that he’s become a meme on his own. But that’s what came to be the godfather of the first era of high-visibility skateboarding – the guy pulling together a previously impossible 900-degree spin on the halfpipe and propelling a sport previously under the radar into public consciousness. . Now that the sport is at the Olympics, the pinball machine Olympic Games—Reynolds is one of the stars ready to take it to a whole new level.

Reynolds, 23, is the world’s number one park skater. Its domain is not the ledges and ramps of street skating, which has already made its Olympic debut, but the concrete curvature of the skatepark, with its deep bowls and sculptural outcrops, which it hovers over (and above). with all the fluidity and speed of someone who grew up dividing their time between skateboarding and surfing. And he’s a Tony Hawk fan. Sure.

“I strive to be like that, “he tells me on Zoom.” I want to have the longevity that he has and be his age and continue to push the boundaries of skateboarding. “We’re talking long before the skateboarder born in Honolulu has moved from his current California base to Tokyo, but he’s already clearly focused on the games. After a year of delay (he spent it training, naturally), how could he not be. ?

I want to talk about that, but also about style. Skateboarding culture is still one of the dominant forces influencing men’s fashion today. So before I talk about the sport, his rise and his future – Reynolds and the rest of the American team, including his teammate Cory Juneau, are competing in Tokyo tonight – I get him to talk about dressing for the skatepark, the variety of vibes you’ll find there and how he “learned the hard way” that he should wear pants. Read on for our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity.

Okay, that might sound like a weird way to start things off, but I heard you were a big shorts guy, and that gave you some problems when you first started skating in California.

HR: Coming from Hawaii, I would just wear boardshorts all day, as I go back and forth from the beach to the skate park. So I was like, “Why do I have to change if I’m just going back and forth?” When I arrived in California, I definitely learned the hard way that I often have to wear pants.

How do you “learn the hard way” about pants?

Everyone still laughs at me today, but I get cold very easily. So I remember moving to California: I lived in my buddy’s driveway in a little six-by-eleven-foot-trailer with no heat. It was in Fallbrook in mid-November. All I brought were shorts, shirts, tank tops and stuff. And I was frozen. I remember the next day I had to go straight to Target and buy a heater that I could plug in, along with a bunch of sweatpants and stuff. And I was like, “Oh, that’s not what I thought it was going to be.”

Doesn’t sunny California vs. sunny Hawaii really compare?

It is very different.

Well, now you have some solid pants because you work with Ralph Lauren. What attracted you to the brand?

I’ve always admired the Ralph Lauren look. There is a lot of diversity of styles in skateboarding, and I love that this brand, Ralph Lauren, has so much diversity. You go to the store and there are different sections for each type of thing you want to do. I don’t want to wear the same thing every day. I like to wake up and decide how I feel that day. Some days it will just be a normal t-shirt with shorts. The other days, it will be full of rugby shirts of all colors and corduroy pants. I was really drawn to the diversity of the brand and how I can be exactly who I want to be without having to focus on a certain look. So I was very lucky to have Ralph Lauren just to support me, support me and keep me warm in California.

You’ve been skating since you were seven or eight, haven’t you? Did you see any major changes in the way people dress around this time?

I think the coolest part of skateboarding is that we embrace any style. You know what I mean? I can promise you that I can go to a skate park now and that I will see all the styles across all generations of skateboarders. Yesterday I was at the skate park and there’s a guy wearing skinny jeans, punk rock hair and stuff like that. And then on the other side of the skate park, there’s a guy wearing the most colorful tank top with cropped shorts and super long socks. And then another guy, I saw this kid, he was 14 and wore size 42 pants, the looser things you’ve ever seen. And no one at the skate park judges them in any way. No one at the skate park says, “Oh, look at that kid.” Many of them say, “Oh, sick! He’s a size 42 handcuffed to his knees, handcuffed a hundred times.”

Keeping that idea of ​​acceptance but changing gears a bit, you’ve talked a little bit in the past about your frustration with skateboarding being seen as something that you “develop” as opposed to a sincere sport pursuit. . Why do you think this is happening?

I think about it a lot, but I think a lot of it has to do with how society thinks about skateboarding first and foremost. How he considers skateboarders as simple delinquent children. And the fact that skateboarding, before the Olympics, never existed, didn’t have the strict outlet you aspire to. Let’s say this kid wants to join basketball. Their parents say, “Oh, absolutely. Let’s go to the NBA someday.” If you want to get into football, the NFL is where you are going to be. This is what you have to work hard for. With skateboarding, it’s hard to figure out how to make a career out of it when there’s nothing like the NBA or the NFL. So I think that with the Olympics which will bring skateboarding, it will definitely open your eyes for a lot of people who can see that there is a place you can fight for now. “Is that what you want to do? It’s off to the Olympics. You can be there someday.”

And the training is just as intense.

We wake up, we train, we stretch, we take ice baths, we fall, we have bruises, we are in pain. There are so many things that go beyond what you think of just hopping on a skateboard and going for some fun.

I read that you skateboard six to eight hours a day on top of your normal workout, right?

Yes. It’s my routine. I mean, most people are going to work from nine to five, right? It’s normal, it’s eight o’clock. So that’s my job, that’s what I love to do. I am fortunate to be able to skate eight hours a day. A lot of people say, “You are crazy. This is crazy.” But I chose this profession as a profession. I want to do this the rest of my life. I love to do it. I got the chance to skate eight hours a day, you know? So it’s honestly a blessing to be able to call this my job.

And now, with the introduction to the Olympics, it feels like the sport’s trajectory just forward and upward, doesn’t it?

Going to the Olympics and thinking about where skateboards came from, where they are and what’s going to happen next … Honestly, if I had to talk to a kid … If I had to talk to myself, when I first started skateboarding, I would say to him, “Make sure you don’t listen to what everyone else says to you. If you like this sport, if you like skateboarding, keep doing it. no one will tell you otherwise. This sport is going to take you to the most amazing places you have ever been. “

