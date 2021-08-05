Gaston Cloninger County Sheriff changes course dramatically





Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger changed political parties on Wednesday and also announced he would not stand for re-election next year. Cloninger had announced in May He would run for a fourth full term as sheriff after being first appointed in 2005. Cloninger, 64, visited the Gaston County Election Office on Wednesday afternoon and went from Democrat to Unaffiliated, according to county election records. “Throughout my life, I have been a conservative Democrat like my father and my family always have been,” Cloninger wrote in a statement. “It saddens me that the same Democratic Party I grew up in no longer exists,” he added. But the only Democrat-affiliated county official in Gaston County, aside from two Superior Court justices, also said local Democrats have had enough of him. “I have been informed and disappointed to know that the leaders of the current Gaston County Democratic Party are actively recruiting an opponent for me in the March 2022 primary,” he wrote. “Therefore, I will change my party affiliation from Democrat to an unaffiliated voter and I will vote independently from this day forward.” Regarding the elections, Cloninger announced in a full-page advertisement published in The Gaston Gazette in May that he would run for another term in November 2022. He now says he will retire at the end of his term in December 2022. “As we all know, life can change in a very short time,” Cloninger wrote of his change of heart. “The health of my brothers has deteriorated and the needs of my family and grandchildren have changed. “My family asked that I retire as sheriff. It was one of the most difficult decisions of my life. I have dedicated most of my life to serving all the citizens of Gaston County, but the time has come when I have to put my family first. “Today I am announcing that I will retire at the end of this term as your sheriff. I will serve the remainder of my term with honor, concern and integrity as I have always done. greatest honor of my life to serve as sheriff with your support and trust in me. “ But the county’s Democratic Party leadership refuted Cloninger’s claim that the local party had turned against him. “I haven’t heard of anyone running for sheriff except Alan Cloninger and I’m very sad that he has decided to withdraw from the race,” said Melissa Wagner, President of the Democrats of the Gaston County since April. While the party leadership traditionally stays out of the primaries, Wagner said the county party has reportedly recruited no one to run against incumbent Democ. Cloninger said he would fail to take a leadership role in Gaston County. “First and foremost, I want every citizen of Gaston County to know that it has been my greatest honor to serve you for over 16 years as a Sheriff. Gaston County is my home, and you are my friends. I took great pride in providing you with public safety and daily assistance, ”Cloninger said. You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-869-1823 or email him at [email protected]

