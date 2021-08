11 Lululemon New Arrivals Of Mens And Womens Clothing That Are Worth Buying

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something that we recommend in this article, which was created by the team at Narcity Shop.

We all know Lululemon’s shopping is low key “We have made too many sales “ is a great way to save money on popular items. That, and the search for cheap dupes online.

But sometimes newcomers deserve immediate attention!

Here are 11 new Lululemon items that are definitely worth buying right now.

Train to be Tank Top

Lululemon Price: $ 58 Details: This simple, seamless tank top is the perfect thing to wear on workout day. It has a relaxed fit that is neither too long nor too short. It exists in white or black. $ 58 on LULULEMON

Hotty Hot Low Rise Shorts

Lululemon Price: $ 58 Details: Designed for running, these sweat-wicking shorts offer a little extra room for you to move around freely. They come in a bunch of different colors and in sizes 0-14. $ 58 on LULULEMON

The fundamental t-shirt

Lululemon Price: $ 74 Details: I love live tie-dye! This shirt (which comes in a ton of different colors) is made from cotton and lycra, so it’s as soft as it is stretchy. It is available in sizes XS to XXL. $ 74 on LULULEMON

Channel crossover swim shorts

Lululemon Price; $ 78 Details: These purple boxers are absolutely majestic and perfect for swimming in the lake, ocean or your neighbor’s pool. You can get the length of five or seven inches in sizes S to XXL. $ 78 on LULULEMON

Softstreme perfectly oversized crew neck

Lululemon Price: $ 128 Details: If you’re going to spend over a hundred dollars on a sweatshirt, it might as well come from Lululemon because you know it will be of high quality. This cropped sweatshirt is available in colors like navy blue, haze pink and merlot red and is available in sizes 0 to 20. $ 128 on LULULEMON

Power Thru High Rise Crop

Lululemon Price: $ 138 Details: If you have worn out your Align pose From last season, you might be interested in upgrading to these Power Thru leggings. There are six colors to choose from, including this stunning purple graphite gray. $ 138 on LULULEMON

Classic Commission Trousers

Lululemon Price: $ 138 Details: These classic and comfortable pants are an online exclusive and available in four colors: gray, beige, brown and black. They are designed for everyday wear with hidden zip pockets so you have a place to store your keys and wallet. $ 138 on LULULEMON

High Support Run Times Bra

Lululemon Price: $ 74 Details: Are you going for a run? We’ve found the perfect bra that offers lots of coverage and support. Finding a decent bra when you have a heavy chest can be quite difficult, but luckily Lululemon offers sizes B through E! $ 74 on LULULEMON

Airing Easy Ventlight Mesh Short Sleeve Shirt

Lululemon Price: $ 98 Details: this is not your average buttoning. This shirt is much more breathable and dries quickly if you sweat a lot when spending time outdoors. Graphite gray is guaranteed to go with anything in your wardrobe, but there are seven other colors and patterns to choose from. $ 98 on LULULEMON

All Yours Hooded Graphic

Lululemon Price: $ 108 Details: Brave enough to wear a crisp white hoodie around the house? This one is made from a super soft cotton blend fleece fabric and currently available in sizes 0 to 20. $ 108 on LULULEMON