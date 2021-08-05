Pink is chic for summer in a striped maxi dress and comfy Superga sneakers





Pink looked relaxed and laid back as she had lunch with her parents yesterday in Malibu, California. The So What musician donned a blue and white vertical striped maxi dress with a V-neckline. She paired the dress with a matching scarf and a white cardigan by Lacoste that features a plus size crocodile appliqué on the side. left of the sweater. For accessories, she wore simple gold necklaces and a Prada handbag. More New Shoes Pink seen having lunch with her parents in Malibu, California – Credit: APEX / MEGA APEX / MEGA As for the shoes, Pink wore a pair of Superga brand white canvas sneakers with white laces and thin soles. They also feature a rounded toe shoe that emphasizes comfort. The shoes are simple and complement the rest of the ensemble. Canvas sneakers are a popular silhouette that is seen as a mainstay of the over-the-top sneaker archetype. They have the versatility to dress up a more formal look while being simple enough to add polish to a casual look. The silhouette comes in different colors and designs and also features high and medium variations. Brands like Superga and Keds are known to create basic canvas styles. When Pink is not on stage, she wears clothes that can be considered comfortable and functional. The mother-of-two frequently posts photos of her children on Instagram, where she wears comfy sportswear and hoodies. On more festive occasions, Pink wears eye-catching dresses that match her artist aesthetic. The Just Give Me a Reason frontman has had a few Covergirl campaigns over the years. She is known for making red carpet statements by wearing eye-catching rocker-influenced costumes and looks. The story continues Slip on a pair of canvas shoes and add some comfort and shine to your pink-inspired summer looks. Credit: Superga Superga To buy: Superga 2750 Cotu Trainers, $ 65. Credit: Keds Keds To buy: Champion Originals, $ 49.95. Credit: Cariuma carium To buy: Cariuma canvas sneakers, $ 79. The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

