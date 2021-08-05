How bride and groom use makeup in their pre-wedding preparations

When we think of weddings, one of the last things we consider is the groom and the makeup. Weddings have long been associated with marriage happiness. This tradition is constantly evolving, especially as the beauty industry evolves to reflect all gender expressions. The concept of preparing for marriage has been around for generations. Yet it is usually rare for men to be the center of attention. In recent years, the bride and groom have been encouraged to experiment. While men’s makeup can be more subtle, you can’t deny its ability to enhance your appearance. After all, it is one of the most important days in a married life. Bride and groom are exploring other ways to put their best faces forward.

Makeup artists also see a wider range of wedding clientele. Fashion and grooming trends now reflect inclusion of same-sex and non-conforming gender couples, according to hairstylist and makeup artist Alexandra baranoff. Weddings have grown to include a more faithful reflection of society, she shares. Everyone involved wants to look as good as possible, especially with the influence of social media.

Below, beauty and grooming professionals explain how their male clients use makeup on their wedding day.

Bring out your best features

Courtesy of Getty Images



When you explore wedding trends, you will find that makeup can help make the day more special and memorable. It can brighten up your outfit and give you a boost of confidence. It enhances your look and sense of style. That’s why it’s important to know how to wear makeup on your wedding day in order to look your best. I have found that most bride and groom and even the fathers of the couple are open to improvement, says Baranof. As long as they still feel and see themselves reflected. These days, makeup artists are working double on both sides of the wedding party.

I think men on the whole have become more open to makeup, confirms Amber Amos, a celebrity makeup artist and groomer. The reality is, regardless of gender, everyone wants to look as perfect as possible. Men are certainly no strangers to the makeup chair. The bride and groom generally used makeup to prepare for the pre-wedding festivities, Amos recalls. The main focus was on a bit of concealer where needed or powder to remove any shine. Amos likes Laura Merciers translucent powder on its customers.

Unleash the inner rockstar

Courtesy of Getty Images



Some bride and groom may want to bypass the subtlety for a more rocker-chic vibe with their wedding makeup. They seek to channel their inner Mick Jagger as they walk down the aisle. As more and more couples share their wedding details on platforms like Instagram, this creates even more reasons for the bride and groom to take some of the attention. Weddings are also an opportunity to make your fantasies come true with your look, says Baranof, who has worked with the eyeliner god Alan Cummings. There are a few things you can do to be bolder, she adds. A light comb of mascara on the upper eyelid, the same shade as the lashes, can accentuate the eye color and add a subtle touch.

If the groom is feeling a little tired (from taking his rockstar role too seriously), Baranof informs that makeup can also help. Using a flesh-colored eyeliner on the lower waterline defines the shape of the eyes and cools the inner rim when red, she shares. It’s a telltale sign of exhaustion after all of the celebrations the night before. Add some dark eyeshadow and you’ve created a sleepy smokey eye look. The idea of ​​a glamorous groom seems so appropriate in 2021.

Skin care is the foundation

Courtesy of Getty Images



We can’t talk about makeup without mentioning the importance of skin care. A facial treatment can make all the difference when planning a wedding. These services are not limited to the wedding party. Many makeup artists prefer to focus on skin care when working with bride and groom. I’ve seen brides and groomsmen pay more attention to their pre-wedding prep, says the Los Angeles-based makeup artist and hairstylist. Sam bates. I worked with married people who wanted [simple] skin correction. The process will be cleansing, hydration, sunscreen and a bit of concealer. It’s one way to take a more makeup-free approach to makeup. Bates says Weleda Skin Food and Kiehls Facial Fuel with SPF are a must in his kit.

Bride and groom can go even further by visiting a licensed esthetician. There are even specialist treatments that focus on issues like beard irritation and ingrown hairs. Pedro Boyer, beautician at Brooklyn’s Beauty Shen suggests getting a facial about a week before the wedding. I would recommend a detoxifying facial massage, deep pore cleansing, and any necessary extractions, Boyer says. I would then follow up with a personalized mask and LED therapy to complete the perfect pre-wedding facial. If there was ever a time to give it all on your skin, it would be before your vows. We all agree that makeup looks best when applied to cool, healthy canvas. Think how satisfied your partner will be with your glowing skin.

The photographs last forever

photo by Peas Charmi Photography



When your magical day is over, one thing will remain your wedding photos (not to mention the countless social media posts you’re sure to get tagged in!). Makeup is one small item that can help couples enjoy these images for years to come. The average person is more eager to be ready for the camera because they are aware that it will be a heavily photographed event. Even the grooms get started, Bates explains. Other pros like Amos are equally encouraging. I’m here for men who incorporate makeup into their wedding looks, she says positively. Honestly, photos will be with you for the rest of your life. Why wouldn’t you want to look fresh and groomed standing next to your partner? It’s also your day!

Baranof shares some of his wedding photo preparation techniques. Using a lightly tinted moisturizer will give the skin a glow and a brightened appearance, she says. A hydrating concealer under the eyes provides an awakened look. Concealer can also be used to cover blemishes and razor burn. The translucent powder will set makeup and help the skin get ready for a day of photos and celebration.

The last thing makeup should do is hide who you are underneath. The idea is not to cover or change functionality, says Baranof. We use makeup to help clients look their best in any occasion, lighting and environment. The bride and groom find out what the power of makeup is all about.