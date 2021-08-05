Gordon Ramsay’s wife puts her wedding dress back on after 25 years





Gordon Ramsay’s wife celebrates their wedding in style. Tana Ramsay, 46, put her wedding dress back on before her 25th birthday, proving it still fits her perfectly. Emptying our house and digging up my wedding dress, she captioned a video of herself twirling around in the short sleeve wedding dress. 25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it’s still fine, ”the cookbook author continued, adding the hashtag #mamastillgotit. She wore her hair down as she danced in the classic dress, which features a V-neck and lace-trimmed sleeves. Gordon, 54, loved his wife’s flashback, commenting on Omfg @tanaramsay with a fiery emoji. Ramsays followers were also in awe of the incredible fit of her wedding dresses, including her friend David Beckham, who dropped a heart emoji in the comments and wrote: “Wow.” Tana Ramsey’s wedding dress still fits her like a glove after 25 years and five pregnancies. Instagram What classic dress and maybe you should renew your vows by wearing it? X, added one fan, while another intervened, OMGGGGG this is very inspiring gorg mama! While the couple’s 25th birthday isn’t until December 21, it looks like Tana has a head start on the celebration. Gordon and Tana Ramsay will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in December. Getty Images; Instagram For their birthday last year, the famous chef posted a feedback of hers, sharing a photo of the smiling couple at their wedding. Tana, a former schoolteacher, met Gordon in 1992 and the couple married in Chelsea, London, in 1996. While Ramsay’s on-screen personality is notoriously fiery, he’s also known to share sweet social media posts giving an overview of her life with Tana and their five children Megan, 23, Holly, 21, Jack, 21, Matilda, 19 and Oscar, 2.

