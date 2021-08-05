Levis and New Balance Stitch Together Upcycled Denim Collection – Sourcing Journal

Recycled denim and quilting are two trends fueled by the pandemic, with the 2020 lockdown inspiring consumers to try their hand at DIY denim design. The two looks are also the two big trends showcased in Levi’s and New Balance’s latest collaboration.

The US-based brands have teamed up on a three-piece collection focused on vintage materials and legacy styles. Comprised of an updated New Balance 992 sneaker and Levi’s 501 jeans and Trucker jacket, the collection merges past and present for a limited-edition range that blue bloods and sneakerheads won’t want to miss. . Due to their recycled nature, no two parts are the same.

A trend that apparently never goes out of style, the denim shoe features patchwork suede and authentic gray Levi’s Authorized Vintage denim as a nod to the iconic sneaker brand’s colourway. Style 992 was first released in 2006 to celebrate New Balance’s 100th anniversary, and reappears with a co-branded N logo and print from the ‘Levi’s for feet’ graphic collection. No stone has been overlooked, even the packaging of the sneakers features unique details including a special edition natural color box with a red top and co-branded tissue paper inside.

The same level of consideration was applied to the denim pieces in the collection, with both jeans and jackets featuring three different gray washes of genuine vintage Levi’s denim and a special edition hang tag with co-branded graphics.

The collection reinforces the strong partnership between the two labels, as brands have collaborated in the past on both clothing and footwear. In November, the duo released a collection of men’s and women’s sneakers, Trucker jackets and a T-shirt that also featured patchwork elements. Prior to that, they teamed up on a Levi’s x New Balance 1300 sneaker with a limited edition White Oak XX52 denim from Levi’s stock inventory from the now closed White Oak factories in Greensboro, NC.

The LAV x New Balance collaboration will be available on August 6 on the Levi’s app and NB.com, and will cost between $ 250 and $ 400.