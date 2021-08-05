Shop Blake Lively’s Exact J. Crew Polka Dot Dress or This Fool





How sweet! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently stepped out in Boston to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their first date, once again reminding us how amazingly perfect they are together. The celebrity couple posted some funny photos from their date night on social media, and Reynolds even made a point of fingering his wife for accidentally cutting off her cute earrings – all for fun.

And while Lively’s gold hoops are, in fact, very cute; it was her light polka-dot dress that immediately caught our attention. The star stunned in this sweet but simple J.Crew button-down dress, which features an alluring V-neckline and midi-length hem. The feminine dress is made from a smooth gabardine fabric, which is lightweight and offers a hint of stretch, so we know Lively was probably quite comfortable despite the balmy summer temperatures.

But what we admired the most was the way the star did this look of her own. She cleverly left a few tasteful buttons intentionally undone to show a hint of skin, proving that a sober little sundress can very well be so sexy. She kept her accessories to a minimum and added a bit of edge with an unexpected pair of chunky walking sandals.

“Ten years later. We still go out on our ‘first date’. But in much more comfortable shoes,” she captioned her Instagram story.

We couldn’t love him anymore!

Buy it! Lomon Ruffled Summer Dress, $ 28.99 to $ 29.99; amazon.com

“It’s a real find. Luxurious and comfortable, all at the same time. Nice print that isn’t too outrageous,” said one reviewer.

For less than $ 30, you can rock this cute iconic polka dot pattern, too, and this one even features ruffle details and a matching belt to accentuate your waist. If you fancy a little more color, take your pick from one of the many shades available (purple, mustard yellow, or navy, maybe?)

