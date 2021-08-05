How this Canberra company fights the ‘plastic bag’ of the fashion industry

Posted on August 5, 2021

Although Daniel Clayton never imagined launching a hosiery brand, he always loved fashion.

Today, after 10 years of research and development, he is changing the fashion industry one pair of tights at a time.

Growing up in the UK and following in his father’s footsteps in the fashion industry, Daniel has always worked with high-end yarn makers to create well-made products for women.

After noticing a hole in the market for well-made tights that last a long time after just one use, he wanted to give women a chance to save money and protect the environment at the same time.

Badly made pantyhose… it’s the single-use plastic of the fashion industry because you put it on, wear it once, grab a ladder and throw it in the trash, says Daniel.

It’s like the plastic bag of the fashion industry.

With his father’s contacts in the textile industry, The LegWear Co, a brand defying traditional hosiery, was born.

Use of yarns made from recycled materials and encrusted with ALoe Vera and Vitamin E, the company was originally launched in the UK in 2018 with one important difference: each pair of Italian-made tights is designed to last over 100 washes.

Much of the industry is specifically focused on making things cheaper so that people will buy them more often, Daniel explains. But I was thinking of doing something that costs more to make and more to buy but lasts ten times longer and it’s better for everyone… It’s better for the environment.

While Daniel admits that when he started in the fashion industry he didn’t have a sustainable mind, he says The Legwear Co grew into an eco-friendly fashion brand as he started. to become more environmentally conscious for her young son.

Four years ago I found myself buying eco-friendly toothbrushes… I have a four-year-old and it was diapers, wipes and that sort of thing, he says. It just became the norm for me to become aware of the environment for him more than anything.

It’s a very selfish state of mind to think that our kids and their kids may be worried about this, I’m not going to be alive… There are a lot of people who are like that and there are a lot of people like that in the fashion industry too, they are here to make money as fast as possible, they will fuck anyone they can and they don’t care about the afterlife of clothes they make or sell.

According to World Economic Forum, the fashion industry produces 10% of all of humanity’s carbon emissions and is the second largest consumer of the world’s water supply. Based on its own research, The LegWear Co estimates that there are over 103,000 tonnes of hosiery waste created each year worldwide.

It’s crazy, said Daniel. I made some comparisons with the amount of trash created each year in the hosiery and one of them equated to eight thousand five hundred double decker buses every 12 months.

It scares me, but that’s why we were here and it doesn’t even surface, unfortunately.

To help combat this, The Legwear Co has a free sustainable hosiery initiative to help customers and hospitals save unwanted or ripped compression stockings, leggings and tights from landfill. Hope is to Collect as much garbage as possible from households around the world and use it to create their own yarn that can be made into hosiery.

Thanks to his 10 years of research, Daniel knows how difficult it is to find a yarn that is both sustainable and eco-friendly and as new eco-fashion brands continue to emerge, he believes customers need to know where the thread is coming from. .

There is a lot of greenwashing in textiles where a manufacturer can make a virgin batch of yarn and there will be a little bit of trash left in the end and then they will melt it, he explains. It’s technically classified as recycled, but there are other yarns they pull fishing nets from the sea with or melt plastic bottles with, things that are actually good for the environment.

Daniel says that while the growth of an eco-positive fashion industry is great, it is far from where it needs to be.

There’s a lot of new brands popping up saying they’re eco-friendly and recycled, but they’ll send them in a normal Australia Post plastic bag and they’ll be packed in another bag inside and everything. that sort of thing, Daniel said.

If you go this route, you have to do it all… you can’t be half in and half out.

Catching the attention of Vogue, The Independent, The London Evening Standard and GRAZIA, Daniel has no plans to slow down any time soon and plans to take the seasonal business back to its roots: activewear and loungewear. .

He also hopes to dive deep into the Canberra community to donate supplies to women in need.

As he works tirelessly at Canberras’ award-winning green building Nishi, Daniel hopes his son will be proud of the steps he has taken to show the fashion industry that there is a way to be in fashion. both fashionable and eco-friendly.

I just think my little man will be a lot more proud of me if I did that, rather than being a successful millionaire when I get older, he says. Hell be happy that I tried to help the environment and do it for it rather than being selfish.

For more information visit thelegwearco.com.au