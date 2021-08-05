Beloved skate brand Huf returns home to SF + more style news





The late legend Keith Hufnagel’s skate and streetwear label was born in the Tenderloin 19 years ago and left SF a decade later. But this week, the label is back with a new store at the Mission. Plus, it’s not too late to score at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale; ThirdLove and Sarah Flint enter bed sleepwear; and Allbirds land at Palo Alto. The Mission once again welcomes the iconic skate brand Huf.

(Courtesy of Huf) On Saturday August 7, Huf makes a meaningful return to San Francisco, the city where it all began. Famous skateboarder Keith Hufnagel opened his first store filled with skate and streetwear clothing as well as hard-to-find sneaker brands in 2002 in what is now called the Tendernob (at the time it was just old fashioned). Ordinary tenderloin). Quite quickly, the shop and the man became institutions. Ten years ago, however, Huf said see you in SF and moved to LA. But now Huf 2.0 opens in Mission. I have to say that the store, especially the exterior, is oddly reminiscent of the original. The minimalist space is filled with cool men’s and women’s clothing and gear from the Huf label, known and coveted for its many artists. collaborations. Unfortunately, the guy who started it all isn’t here to profit; Hufnagel passed away last year. “SF is where it all started. It’s home, ”says Hanni El Khatib, Huf brand manager. “This one’s for Keith. He always wanted Huf to come back to town. // 968, rue Valence (Mission), hufworldwide.com The Nordstrom anniversary sale is still going on, but no lollygag.

(Courtesy of Nordstrom) No doubt, the anniversary sale is Nordie’s best. Not only are things for the whole family (clothes for men, women and children, shoes, accessories, beauty and home) on sale, but they are good. It’s summer and drop stuff you want, including marks that are normally never rated. A few to whet your appetite: Nike, Ugg, Jenni Kayne, Vince, Ted Baker, Ksubi, Zella, Bony Levy, Marine Layer, La Ligne, Necessaire, Re / done and True Botanicals. Those who have not yet to indulge, hop. Prices will absolutely go up on Monday August 9th. And, yes, you can shop online, but it’s worth taking a tour of the SF Westfield Center or Village at Corte Madera store. You can try some stuff and, hello, customer service. Maybe give a compliment appointment with a stylist or shop online / pick up in store for the best of both worlds. We rush to the beauty department (many exclusives) and Opened it. // 865 Market Street, SF Westfield Shopping Center, nordstrom.com Grazie, ThirdLove x Sarah Flint, for the cutest pajamas ever.

(Courtesy of ThirdLove) We didn’t see this coming: ThirdLove, SF’s underwear brand, has teamed up with Sarah flint, founder of her namesake brand of shoes handcrafted in Italy, to abandon a mini PJ collaboration. It includes a lightweight cotton shirt, pants and shorts designed to be mixed and matched with a charming floral print. Did we mention that the impression is all? (Add all three dream pieces to basket.) This pairing might seem a bit confusing at first, but when you think about it, but not that much, the two fashion actors aim to empower women and help them feel best with fit-oriented products. , comfort and style. Amen, sister. // The individual parts sell for between $ 60 and $ 65; sizes range from XS to XL. Buy online, Thirdlove.com Cardinals don’t have much to do for sustainable runners thanks to the new Allbirds store in Palo Alto.

(Courtesy of Allbirds) With the opening of their new store, Allbirds is expanding their, ahem, footprint in their Bay Area home. The 4,400-square-foot brick-and-mortar is the younger brother of the brand’s two SF spots (in Jackson Square and Hayes Valley). The cool space is punctuated with eye-catching light wood furniture and accents, including a service desk made from local reclaimed wood. Located in the Stanford Mall, it has a good selection of sustainable AB footwear and apparel and pays homage to the community with store-specific laces in California Red and Legged Frog. Go Cardinals! // 660 Stanford Shopping Center, Room # 9 (Palo Alto), allbirds.com

