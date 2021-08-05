Fashion
An intriguing reinterpretation of an ancient tomb
IN 1968 A TOMB dating from around 1100 was discovered near Hattula, Finland. Not much of the occupants’ skeleton remained, but the burial included two swords and a scabbarded knife. Such grave goods would normally suggest that the said occupant was male. The skeleton was, however, also adorned with brooches and woolen clothing of types more generally worn by women at the time. This led to speculation that the funeral was in fact of a powerful woman, perhaps a full-fledged local ruler rather than just the wife of a male monarch.
It would be quite remarkable. But a review of the remains, which just appeared in the European Journal of Archeology by Ulla Moilanen of the University of Turku and Elina Salmela of the University of Helsinki, suggests that the truth is perhaps even more intriguing. Ms. Moilanen and Dr. Salmela suspect that the individual in question was not binary.
In 1968, determining the sex of a skeleton in an ancient tomb was tricky. After years of deterioration, men’s and women’s bones look roughly the same. But that was before the use of DNA became possible. So, Ms. Moilanen and Dr. Salmela thought it was worth trying again.
Most people have two sex chromosomes: XX in women and XY in men. Find the DNA of a Y chromosome in a skeleton and it is likely that the body in question is a man. And, looking at a fragment of a femur that was brought to her by Ms Moilanen, who is the archaeologist of the collaboration, Dr Salmela, who is the geneticist, did indeed find such DNA. But not much. This led her to wonder about the contamination, but also to wonder if the individual in the grave had had an extra X chromosome that was overwhelming the Y signal.
Having an abnormal number of sex chromosomes is rare, but not necessarily. The particular XXY combination leads to what is called Klinefelters syndrome. People with this karyotype have male genitals and a generally male appearance, and most identify as male. But some develop secondary feminine characteristics, like breasts, and a few do not identify with either gender.
To determine the karyotype of the occupants from the meager amount of DNA available, Dr. Salmela made comparisons with living people. The tomb yielded 8,329 sequencable fragments. So she used a computer to take samples of similar size from the genomes of living people with various karyotypes, including XXY, and also from mixtures of both sexes, to mimic the contamination. She then compared them to DNA from the grave and concluded that it was 99.75% likely that the affected individual did indeed suffer from Klinefelters syndrome.
While Dr Salmela worked on all of this, Ms Moilanen and her team examined the grave again. They confirmed it was a high ranking burial. For example, they discovered traces of feathers under the place where the skull was located, suggesting that the head of the deceased had rested on a pillow of feathers. They also found evidence of fine furs, probably from foxes.
Obviously, he was a revered human being, but what led to this reverence in a world then dominated by male values is a matter of speculation. Maybe the person in question came from a family powerful enough that such things didn’t matter. But perhaps those who did not fit easily into sexual categories nevertheless had honored roles in society. Across the Gulf of Bothnia in Sweden, an almost contemporary tomb discovered in the last century contained a man buried in women’s clothing and jewelry, but otherwise with male grave goods. Stereotypes can work in many ways, and one is to accept, without thinking, modern stereotypes about the past.
