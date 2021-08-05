NTTC returns to live rallies in spectacular fashion

National tanker carriers The 2021 annual conference and exhibitions exceeded expectations.

Not only did the association welcome around 420 professionals, around 100 more than expected, due to the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic and 40 exhibitors in Indianapolis, it exceeded its fundraising goal of $ 100,000 and benefited a standing presence only for advocacy and Board meetings.

It was spectacular to finally bring people together after more than a year without physical meetings, said newly installed president Ryan Streblow. Their appreciation was clearly evident in the excitement, the dialogue and the participation itself. It was definitely good to go back and I couldn’t wait to do it again (during Tank Truck Week) in October.

Highlights include the long-delayed Professional Tanker Driver of the Year award to G&D Trucking / Hoffman Transportation veteran Ron Baird and the crowning of the 2020 North American Safety Champions Suttles Truck Leasing (Harvard division) and LSP Transport (Sutherland).

2018-19 Professional Tank Truck Driver of the Year Barbara Herman congratulates the 2020-21 Grand Champion finalists before the winner was revealed.

Seeing Ron Baird crowned champion was great, Streblow said. The guy has had a spectacular career, and he has an incredible CV. As an organization and an industry, having the opportunity for him to represent us next year is special. We were delighted to work with Ron and G&D Trucking in the future.

Streblow said this year’s first-time safety champions Suttles and LSP emerged from an area where 75% of competing carriers have improved their DOT accident frequency compared to last year. A lot of these people have worked incredibly hard for a very long time to win these awards, so well done to them, he said.

Streblow also credited members with stepping up efforts to fill the coffers of the NTTC’s political advocacy committee, which leads the associations’ legislative and regulatory efforts in Washington DC. $ 100,000 only once in the previous six years.

We were able to go out in the first half of the year and confirm that we have reached $ 100,000 in fundraising from our members, Streblow said. It is really impressive. Personally, I can’t remember the last time we were able to do this. We usually have 100 donors and $ 100,000 as an annual goal, and that’s what we want to achieve. We are now in the middle of the year and we have already reached this milestone.

In addition to presenting the William A. Usher Sr. and Heil trophies to top pilots and safety champions, NTTC honored Lee Shaffer, former chairman of the board of Kenan Advantage Group, and Richard Lewis, former chairman of the board of administration of Superior Bulk Logistics, with Lifetime Achievement Award.

NTTC presented the Lewis Prize to his family following the death of Lewis, which the association hoped to have on its Legends panel, in April at the age of 83. It was great that the Dicks family, including his son Tom and his wife Marilyn, accepted the award. on his behalf, Streblow said.

The Legends panel discussion included Shorty Whittington, center, Lee Shaffer, at right, John Groendyke (not pictured) and Heil Trailer International's Zach Coley, who served as moderator.

Shaffer was on the Legends panel, along with Groendyke Transports John Groendyke and Grammar Logistics Shorty Whittington, who brought together titans of the tanker industry for a discussion on where industries come from and where they are going. Lee is an amazing person, with what he’s brought to our industry, Streblow said. He has really helped shape the way business is conducted in the tanker industry.

Other notable speakers included Senator Mike Braun, a Republican from Illinois, Representative Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, and speaker Seth Mattison, who outlined the future of leadership and workforce talents in a lively speech, and Kim Beck, who presented the results of the Cottingham & Butlers 2020 Trucking Benchmark survey.

(Look for more from the 2021 Annual Conference in an upcoming edition of Bulk carrier.)

NTTC also welcomed a new chairman of the board, with Liquid Cargo chairman Kevin Jackson who chaired for more than a year without a face-to-face meeting, ceding the hammer to Rob Sandlin, president and CEO. of Florida Rock & Tank Lines.

Liquid Cargo president Ryan Jackson, at right, NTTC's outgoing chairman of the board, shares a moment with incoming chairman Rob Sandlin, president of Florida Rock & Tank Lines, during the Chairman's Reception.

Rob is an incredibly smart and very experienced person, Streblow said. We are delighted that he is taking over as President.

He has the ability and the experience to bring a few more things to the table. He has an agenda, which he set out working with our senior executives, that emphasizes membership growth, our legislative priorities, including dry bulk tolerance, and reform of tort, starting at the state level and working our way. at the top.

The next NTTC meeting is Tank Truck Week, October 10-13 in Dallas. The newly expanded event will include items previously delivered at the association’s Security and Safety Council meeting and summer membership and board meeting, which NTTC has chosen to forgo in favor of. only one industry gathering in the future.

The 2022 annual conference is scheduled for April 24-26 in San Diego, California.

Tanker week will expand to be the event for the tanker industry in North America, because you can ask your executives to leave for a while, then your safety managers, your operations and purchases, and your maintenance people can always go and check get the latest equipment and get the continuing education they need, Streblow said. So we really focused on the goal of making Tank Truck Week a full event.

G&D Trucking/Hoffman Transportation driver Ron Baird was named the 2020-21 NTTC Professional Tank Truck Driver of the Year.