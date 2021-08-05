Best time to cross the finish line, comebacks, crashes and rallies in 12 sports – NBC New York





It is difficult to identify the “best” at a Tokyo Olympics who already feature the best in the world at what they do. But even within this elite pool, certain moments reach the top. Here are compilations of the “best” from a few competitions to date. Best time to cross the finish line During the 200m portion of the heptathlon, Briton Katarina Johnson-Thompson found herself lame with a new injury to her right ankle. Instead of letting him end his Olympics, she defiantly stood up and finished the race. Best volleyball rallies, comebacks Let the opposing team go on a point volleyball can be extremely difficult to bounce back. Here are some of the best returning plays and moments of volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics. Best skateboarding accidents One of the new sports added to the Olympics proves that when you fall you have to get up. Here are the best street accidents skateboarding. The craziest badminton rallies Shuttlecocks fly away in those quick shots badminton round trips from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Better hometown reaction to thwarted victory On a surveillance night in the 17-year-old’s hometown of Seward, Alaska,the spectators went wild, as Lydia Jacoby crossed the finish line to win the first American gold medal of the evening. Best tennis rallies of the singles tournament Whether short and deep or left and right, these talented athletes seemed unstoppable on the pitch. Here are the best rallies for men’s and women’s singles tennis tournament at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Best football goals of the men’s tournament It was an exciting time on the football land in Tokyo. Watch the best goals of the men’s tournament. Best football goals of the women’s tournament Watch all the best goals from the Tokyo Women’s Football Tournament. It’s been a busy week with everything from penalty shots to heads hitting the back of the net. Best rugby hits If you are a rugby player, you should expect to be beaten a bit after the games. Check out this compilation of some of the hardest hits from the Tokyo 2020 rugby tournament. Best BMX crashes A compilation of some of the different wipeouts and crashes BMX events at the Tokyo Olympics. The best moments of the men’s individual all-around Discover the highlights of the masculine individual all around final, including performances on vault, floor, pommel horse, horizontal bar and parallel bars. Best screams of week 1 Hear how Germany’s Giovanna Scoccimarro, American Jordan Chiles, “Swedish Viking” Daniel Stahl and other Olympic athletes flexed their vocal cords during the first week of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Best judo withdrawals Olympians in the judo flip, drop and throw tournament for some of the competition’s most awesome takedowns. Best Surfing Wipeouts Surfers get soaked as they compete with massive waves and against each other at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Best Dressed at the Opening Ceremony The Parade of Nations offers countries the opportunity to show off their style, from traditional outfits to well-fitting costumes, seeing the best outfits of the Opening ceremony.

