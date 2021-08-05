How governments can launch the future of fashion

Embracing digitalization can make the fashion industry more sustainable and more lucrative.

What could help the fashion industry and its sustainability challenges? Digitization is a tool to interconnect the Supply Chain. It has many advantages such as customer engagement through product communication, improved traceability and therefore increased transparency; sourcing with AI helps forecast demand and ultimately reduce overproduction, and smart manufacturing helps manage resource consumption. Producing sustainably is one step, producing less is more crucial. Smaller production volumes seem counterintuitive when aiming for economic growth. It is in fact a measure generally associated with crisis management. However, decreasing production volume does not need to decrease profits but rather rethink business models and introduce new sources of income or reduce costs.

In total, 10% of global annual CO2 emissions are attributable to the fashion industry . At this rate and with constant growth rates, the textile industry will be responsible for more than 50 percent of total carbon emissions. Although consumers seem to have developed an increased awareness of sustainability and environmentally friendly consumption, especially in Europe, this change in attitude does not necessarily translate into actual buying or consuming behavior. A post-truth era has come into fashion: facts are constantly diluted and opinions manipulated, leading to uncertainty as to which offers are truly sustainable.

Eco-friendly and sustainability-focused voices have grown louder in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, giving hope that long-term effects on behavioral trends are at hand.

Sustainable materials are literally found in the ocean.

Introducing new cradles and zero waste designs is fair game. Reducing travel during fashion months makes good sense given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath. However, these measures are only small steps. You have to approach the elephant in the room: hyperproduction: Industry overproduction reaches an incredible 30 40% each season . With this continued exponential growth, the fashion industry is is expected to produce 160 million tonnes of clothes by 2050 . The logic behind this absurdity is obvious: growth remains the central KPI, and it is currently measured as if increasing production is the one and only lever to increase prots.

The majority of $ 1.3 billion strong fashion industry is based on the equation that higher production leads to higher incomes. Yet the current state of the industry reveals the first symptoms of impending systemic failure: tons of unsold and textile waste including recyclability and recycling quotas remain largely ignored .

C & A’s “Carry the change, ” Zara’s “common life” ,” or The “CONSCIOUSNESS” of H&M offer inexpensive fashion and a clean environmental conscience. But the massive volume of items they produce with weekly turnover and free, fast delivery service will never be sustainable. Awareness campaigns should emphasize that no matter what, cheap products are never sustainable. As the author and journalist, Lucy Siegle rightly put it: “[Fast] fashion is not free. Someone somewhere is payingThis overproduction is damaging at both ends of the supply chain – with the extraction of raw materials, pollution of water and air, and the end of landings after use or due to unsold stocks. returned.

The only way to fix this would be to move to a service model and invest in digitization and transparency. We see once again the need for mandatory sustainability reports that clearly present the environmental and social impacts of brands and for brands to be held accountable for their products throughout their lifecycle. Promising laws for this are The anti-waste law in France which prohibits brands from destroying unsold items and making microplastic filters mandatory in industrial washing machines. In Germany, in in addition to the transposition of the adopted waste legislation as part of the circular economy package of the European Union in national law, [the government] introduce a “duty of care” (Obhutspicht) which will oblige distributors in the event of distance selling to ensure that the goods remain usable if they are returned by the customer and do not become waste .

On the flip side, service models that include rental, repair, and resale could help keep retail prices low for customers who want to buy sustainably but can’t necessarily afford the higher prices. In addition, extending the reach of business models to services such as repair, redesign and recycling can help turn less savvy consumers into customers and thus increase fashion brands’ revenues.

Maintaining the same or even a higher level of profitability can be achieved with the help of technology. For digitization to change the system, its challenges in the status quo need to be assessed, especially given today’s online operations.

In this context, return processes and costs remain the most pressing issues. Returns from online purchases vary between 15 and 40 percent . Customers are inclined to order multiple similar items to try and return discontinued options. This behavior can be explained in part by finding a particular look that they are unable to recreate due to inaccurate product descriptions and illustrations – and the lack of size and sizing standards. By understanding the key issues that trigger returns among various other challenges, the respective digital solutions can be identified. For this specific example, integrating virtual showrooms with photo-realistic but customizable content similar to emerging use cases in real estate applications can support the client selection process. articles and ensure their t.

Another great digital solution is the in3D: 3D body scanning to capture the exact shape and appearance of a human body with a smartphone camera, enabling the perfect t for customers while capturing data sizing to reduce feedback and increase conversion.

Fashion needs a game changer in its efforts to act more responsibly. The equation that the fashion industry should dogmatize is the equation that the fashion industry should dogmatize by combining new technologies to ensure more sustainable cradles while decreasing the total volume of production and making sales more effective. This new kind of growth can help us save industry and our planet.

Since data is based on flexible standards and self-reporting, the quantity and quality of data remains a major challenge. If we can’t trust the data, how can we implement solutions? Only large-scale service retailers, properly funded recycling technology, and predictive production will allow overconsumption to slow. Integrating technology throughout the fashion value chain is expensive. Due to high upfront costs, lack of appropriate infrastructure and a potential lack of guaranteed return on investment, governments have the most power of scale to facilitate such projects.

As governments’ attention shifts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic crisis, the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Summit is considered significant. This will be the first COP to take place after the entry into force of the historic measures of the Paris Agreement. While it is expected that COP26 will finalize “implementation guidelines” for Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which concerns “cooperative approaches” to the fight against climate change, this is the first opportunity since then for nations to come together to review their commitments and strengthen their ambition. Will this spark a new wave of effective global climate action for the fashion industry?