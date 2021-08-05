Even with Usain Bolt retired, Team USA can’t climb to the top of elite track racing – but their future is bright

Do you remember this charming moment at the Rio Olympics in 2016?

It was Usain Bolt’s last shot at the Games. He was past his prime by then, but the iconic Jamaican 6-foot-5 sprinter was still the tallest in the world. For an unprecedented third consecutive Olympics, Bolt won gold in the 100 and 200 meters. It was the semi-final of the 200 that produced the cheeky moment above.

Who is the other guy? Only one of the greatest sprinters in history, the Canadian Andre De Grasse. But then again, when you run alongside Bolt, you are forever enveloped in his shadow.

Since Wednesday, De Grasse, 26, has not been forgotten.

He emerged in the limelight in Tokyo and broke a Canadian 200-time record of 19.62 to win the men’s final in a shocking fashion. No, it would not be the reigning world champion, the American Noah Lyles, who would take the first step. And that wouldn’t be the phenomenon Erriyon Knighton, 17, of Tampa, either.

De Grasse’s sprint was good for the all-time No. 8 in the event. He sprinted 0.06 seconds ahead of American Kenny Bednarek, who won silver with a personal best 19.68. Lyles, coming out of a slightly disadvantageous lane 3, crossed in 19.74 to win bronze.

Knighton, who easily passed the competition in his first two heats, didn’t find the podium surprisingly enough. His run of 19.93 placed him fourth. Chalk to the point of inexperience. Knighton has been competing for less than three years. He will have superstar potential by the time we get to the Paris Games in 2024.

For Lyles, it is a medal, certainly, but it is also undeniably a disappointment. It may have happened inadvertently when, on Tuesday, he relaxed too much in the last 15 meters of the semi-final 200. In doing so, Lyles was narrowly caught by Canada’s Aaron Brown and Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh.

It was an unnecessary mistake.

Because he was third in that semifinal by a thousandth of a second, Lyles’ position for Wednesday’s final pushed him from his preferred position: lane 4. As a result, Lyles pushed harder into the turn. than usual. Within seconds it was clear he couldn’t finish with his typical finishing speed – his signature attribute in the 200.

With De Grasse running the best race of his life, that meant Bednarek, Lyles and Knighton’s favorite American triad would finish 2-3-4.

De Grasse’s victory gives him two medals at these Games; he also won bronze earlier in the week in the 100 meters. A big moment for Canada, which usually records its greatest Olympic performances in winter. He is now one of seven men in history to win at least two Olympic medals in the 200, and one of only three people to have won at least four Olympic medals combined in the 100 and 200, with at least one of these gold medals. .

The other two are Bolt and Carl Lewis. Phenomenal company.

And as we continue to fight for silver and bronze medals, it may also be true that not winning a gold medal can reflect disappointment and underperformance. This is exactly what happened in the United States on Wednesday. In the BB (Before Bolt) times, the 100 and 200 were events that American men effectively dominated. From 1984 to 2004, American men won nine of the 12 gold medals available at the 100 and 200.

Now, the U.S. team’s drought on gold in the men’s 100 and 200 will stretch for an unthinkable 20 years by the time we get to Paris in 2024.

Much of this is due to Bolt, of course, who took the top spots in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Wednesday’s race was a twist, however. It was Lyles to lose, and he did. Bednarek ran brilliantly; to finish with a silver medal and a personal best is a great achievement.

Knighton is the most interesting. At 17, he is the youngest American to qualify for the Summer Games since 1964. He was set to win a medal because of his very strong run earlier this year. After all, he is a young man who now holds the world records in the 200m in the under-18 and under-20 categories. These records were previously held by Bolt.

Nothing equals the pressure and intensity of a race final on an Olympic stage, however. For Knighton, taking fourth place was both a great race and a surprise, because his potential is so enticing. Let’s not forget that he hasn’t graduated from high school yet. Still, it’s a bit ironic that at these Tokyo Games, where the United States is once again strangling competition in track and field (to date, they have 16 medals; Poland is second with six), the American men no ‘failed to take first place. in the 100 and 200.

Knighton is 17, Bednarek is 22, Lyles is 24. The pandemic has created a situation where the next Olympics are a three-year wait instead of four. The future is absolutely bright and a 2-3-4 finish is an encouraging performance. Paris should be the stage where the United States will speed up the top step of the podium in the most prestigious events on the track.