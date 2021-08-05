Fans react to Francesca’s reunion outfit! Dress code studied





Francesca Farago caused a stir after showing up in a striking outfit at Netflix's Love is Blind reunion. So what was the dress code? Two years later, they had dates with a wall hiding them on the Netflix original series, Love is blind: after the altar is out. Fans were shown how Damien and Gianninis' relationship ended since filming, which involved drama due to a friendship with Francesca. The reunion anniversary party has now caused an uproar among fans, who have reacted to Francesca Faragos' controversial outfit. Love is blind: after the altar | Official trailer | Netflix < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 3776 Love is blind: after the altar | Official trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fBXsqYci1ag/hqdefault.jpg 834350 834350 center 22403 What was Francesca Farago wearing? Francesca wore a fluffy cream-colored coat over a cropped top. Although cameras did not show what she was wearing on her lower half, several viewers disagreed that she had come dressed in the right outfit. the Too hot to handle it The star also brought what appears to be a Dior bag. Some believe her outfit came from clothing brands Shein or Fashion Nova. It seems most viewers blame Damian for not potentially telling him what the dress code was for the birthday party. Love is Blind Birthday Dress Code Although the dress code was not clearly stated, all of the cast wore long ball gowns or suits (the men). Damien, who brought Francesca in, wore a blue suit with a navy blue shirt, while Giannini wore a sparkling silver ball gown. Many have claimed that Francesca was definitely not in the dress code. she did not find out what was confirmed by the reality TV star on her Instagram story. Usually, the attire for a birthday party includes men wearing tuxedos, while women wear long formal dresses or formal evening wear. Fans react to Francescas' outfit After a scroll on Twitter, it is clear that the majority of viewers were shocked by what she had chosen to wear for the party. A fan noted: Damien didn't even bother to tell Francesca the dress code. At least tell the chick on the side how the main chick dresses so she can compete. Dear. #love is blind. Another wrote: Damien is wild for # 1. bringing his sneaky bond to the reunion his girlfriend was going to be in & # 2. do not tell him the dress code. everyone is in formal dress and Francesca looks like she is going bowling. A few others rated what Francesca was wearing, saying she looked good. A spectator noted: Idk if we all watch the same show but Francesca looked good in her yoga cut she mustn't have known about the dress code but she still looked better than some of the girls there. < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> damien defo didn't tell francesca the dress code because sis is undressed #love is blind nao stan account (@itsesthie) July 28, 2021

