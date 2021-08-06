The 15 Primark dress that looks exactly how it should be from Ganni



















Laura Sutcliffe Primark has a new plaid dress with an exaggerated collar that appears to be from Ganni. Design 15 is available now in stores.

Is there anything better than jumping in Primark during your lunch break? The main street mecca has some amazing finds right now, and we can’t get enough of their designer dupes. READ: Do you like Princess Diana’s’ 80s sports sweater? Primark’s £ 14 dupe is weird As part of their ‘Summer Silhouettes’ collection, they’ve just released a dress that should be from Ganni. The £ 15 checkered number features a gray, black and white checkered pattern with a truly epic collar. This is the kind of style you could wear with boots when the weather gets colder, or sneakers right now when the sun is shining. We also love the gathered cuffs; it looks so expensive. MORE: Primark’s New Bridal Collection is a hit with brides-to-be Danish label Ganni is very popular with celebrities. The brand has nearly a million Instagram followers and the #Gannigirls hashtag is widely used. From the Hadid sisters to Beyonce and Kylie Jenner, everyone becomes Ganni. Plaid dress, £ 15, Primark It’s a big week for Primark. The store has just launched its first collection of natural dyes made from plant and food waste. Can you repeat that please! Adopt the Ganni look GANNI Organic cotton striped dress with exaggerated collar, £ 205, Farfetch BUY NOW Gray plaid dress with puff sleeve collar, £ 40, River island BUY NOW The new 22-piece collection will include men’s, women’s, children’s, sleepwear and household items and will be made from organic cotton. Primark has just launched its first collection of natural dyes The range derives its unique colors from EarthColors® dyes, made from waste left by the food and plant industry, creating a palette of natural shades. Is it unbelievable? READ: Stacey Solomon opens up about Primark, her struggles on Instagram, Joe’s dad skills and why she would say YES to Strictly Commenting on the launch, Primark Cares Director Lynne Walker said: “We’re really proud of this latest collection, made from organic cotton and cotton from our Primark Sustainable Cotton program. It not only looks great, but also reuses something that would otherwise have gone to waste. We are working hard to expand the range of products we offer under the Primark Cares label, which use more durable materials while maintaining the same low prices our customers love. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. GOOD MORNING! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

