30 Best Fashion Deals From Nordstroms Anniversary Sale





Photo-Illustration: The Cup. Photos: Nordstrom Annual Nordstroms Anniversary sale is here, and is now open to all buyers! Every summer, Nordstrom offers exclusive offers mostly on its site, from designer fashion items to exclusive beauty sets. One of the best parts of the sale is that it includes new styles that have just arrived on the site, not just products that have already been around for a while, which means a lot of new items for the next one fall fashion season is on sale. So even if you want to close deals on luggage and shorts For the last few weeks of summer, it’s also a great time to jump on some fall trends and add cold-weather-friendly pieces to your wardrobe as we begin to get dressed to go out. From boots to coats, the event has exclusive offers that only come once a year, so take advantage now. Photo: Nordstrom Oversized sunglasses are all the rage, and these are $ 100 off, with the classic Burberry print on the uppers to top it off. Photo: Nordstrom A skirt that works just as well for an evening look as it does for a back-to-work outfit. Photo: Nordstrom The perfect leggings for everything from trips to spinning lessons. Photo: Nordstrom Wear it as a sports bra or crop top anyway, it has a great fit and a perfectly comfortable fit. Photo: Nordstrom These sneakers were a game changer for me after an injury. Whether you’re running or walking, you’ll feel like you’re gliding through the air in these lightweight shoes. Photo: Nordstrom The MCM signature print is a must-have for any logo lover, and this card holder costs less than $ 100 during the sale. Photo: Nordstrom Add this radiant ring to your jewelry collection for those days when you want some color your look. Photo: Nordstrom Good American is known for its comfortable and flattering jeans. I hated wearing denim until I discovered theirs. Photo: Nordstrom Because you can never have too many midi dresses, especially since the the seasons change. Photo: Nordstrom For the minimalist who just needs a bag that holds their phone, this leather pouch will save you money and leave your hands free. Photo: Nordstrom End of summer trip planned? This Calpak is my go-to companion for a quick weekend. Not only does it adapt to whatever you might need, but it also provides a smooth ride around the airport. Photo: Nordstrom A perfect winter coat for when it’s cold but still want to look stylish. Photo: Nordstrom And one to see you through a polar vortex. Photo: Nordstrom I can count on my fedoras to come to my rescue on each of my bad hair days. A woolen one like this complements almost any outfit. Photo: Nordstrom You can never have enough comfy sweaters for fall, and this is a great layering piece. Photo: Nordstrom Polo shirts are all the rage. Follow the trend in cold weather with this sweater. Photo: Nordstrom A shoe that will make you look like your Gen Z, whether or not you do. Photo: Nordstrom It’s never too early to buy a fall boot. This one has a square heel for more comfort and a leather toe. Wear it with an LBD or your favorite boyfriend jeans. Photo: Nordstrom A blazer goes well with just about any outfit, but this pinstripe style will make you feel like a true professional. Photo: Nordstrom Make sure you’re warm and dry with this water-repellent puffer jacket and stand out from the crowd the crowd. Shirts aren’t going anywhere this fall, and a plaid shirt is a no-brainer. Photo: Nordstrom These are the most comfortable sweatpants I own from Nike. They are oversized with a feminine fit. I will continue to wear them frequently, even if we return to the world. Photo: Nordstrom Padded shoulders are all the rage and this top costs less than $ 15. Photo: Nordstrom This dress is perfect for the Labor Day holiday. Photo: Nordstrom Because nothing says welcome, fall quite like a moccasin. And these black Millany shoes look expensive without the hefty price tag. Photo: Nordstrom You can never have too many sweatpants, can you? Even if the world reopens, always wear ours inside and outside the house. Photo: Nordstrom Sadly, handbags are becoming a necessity again, but this shoulder bag makes us think that might not be such a bad thing. Photo: Nordstrom A denim jacket with shearling. There’s a reason it’s a classic. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

