Menswear in India has a time

The Indian men’s fashion market has long been dominated by formal wear and formal wear. But there seems to be a new wave of interest in local labels creating contemporary clothing that doesn’t fit into any of the above cases.

These were born out of a lack of everyday clothing that emphasizes style, comfort and a slow approach to fashion but at affordable prices. Eka designer Rina Singh launched her menswear line late last year after a decade of building her womenswear brand. When I launched Eka in 2011, I felt the clothes lacked timelessness and a sense of essentialism, those deliberately made in relevant textiles, she says.

Recognizing that this gap exists in the men’s clothing market as well, Singh extends the same sensibility to men with easy-to-wear styles, timeless designs and well-constructed garments made from natural textiles. Given the ceremonial fashion that is currently available on the shelves, men are primarily governed by shopping for festivals instead of day wear, Singh explains. Prt collections have never been a priority in men’s fashion, most men consider big brands and well-made luxury brands.

The pandemic effect

With the unethical and wasteful approach to shopping streets, there has been an increased awareness of responsible purchasing in recent years. The pandemic has only accentuated this point. It seems the discerning man wants to buy carefully crafted clothes that adhere to his enduring lifestyle choices and transcends seasons and occasions. This change is a golden opportunity for local labels.

Take, for example, Lovebirds by Amrita Khanna and Gursi Singh, the duo showcased their menswear line earlier this month after years of designing womenswear. Their men’s collection translates their signature aesthetic of clean silhouettes and minimalist prints into everyday wear. The collection reflects all of the values ​​and principles we strongly stand for at Lovebirds when it comes to sustainability, promoting local craftsmanship and minimal designs, they say. Our vision was to create a fresh, contemporary line of very casual and lounge-y pieces for the young and stylish conscious shoppers who understand quality design.

There is also a deviation from formal attire, due to lifestyle changes and the WFH, with comfort being the top priority in every purchasing decision. Through Ekas men’s clothing, I make a proposal for men who do not want to limit themselves to suits and who want to consider easy shapes for working, relaxing, traveling or spending a vacation. Comfort is everything, says Singh. As part of Eka Core, textiles are recycled and recycled from Eka’s archives, making it a more meaningful and conscious investment.

Men’s fashion and the masses

But reaching the average Indian consumer remains a challenge for most labels. Jodi by Gauri Verma and Karuna Laungani is a predominantly female clothing brand that has ventured into menswear at the request of customers. After dropping their new collection of men’s clothing, The shelter, which features iconic Jodis prints, Verma says they still find their way into the menswear market. There is a lack of visibility, says Verma. Over the past 5 to 6 years, several major brands have emerged. But it’s hard to compete with the big brands and their pricing model. The customer should want to invest in these brands rather than buying mass-produced products. Singh agrees that Indian male consumers are difficult customers. They are unaware of their choices and mostly rely on the mass market, sportswear, and big brands to create a symbolic personal style statement.

That said, the Lovebirds co-founders believe the concept of investing solely in in-store purchases is gradually evolving as consumers seek out fresh, local labels to liven up their wardrobes. With a positive response to their new launch, they say the idea of ​​men spending less time shopping online is becoming obsolete. For Eka Man, Singh says creating more images online has helped introduce menswear subtly. It’s still a challenge compared to women’s clothing, but easy online access solves at least 40% of the problem with good marketing channels.

The rise of contemporary Indian labels with a global vocation

The Ekas men’s line is selling online on Ogaan, which launched its men’s clothing category as recently as February of this year. We have an encouraging response, especially from contemporary collections by Eka and Urvashi Kaur, says Madhurbain Anand, Business Manager, Ogaan. Anand states that to see further growth in the men’s clothing category, we need more contemporary designer collections that we can fit into our daily wardrobe.