Fashion
High school dress codes limit student creativity | Opinion
HIn high school, I looked longingly at those who wore school uniforms. Although boring, they looked like a high social class with a wealth that I was not familiar with. These uniforms gave me good grades.
It was like wanting to be something that you are not, something that no one had even seen in real life, something that would mean that you were only judged by the quality of the personality. as well as his face. But never what you wore. It seemed like something anyone could fit in if they wanted to.
But then again, those who wore their uniforms wanted to taste the freedom to wear whatever they wanted to school. The freedom of the public school dress code seemed nice, a different strategy. The chance to become an individual instead of another pair of khaki pants.
High school. It was like a feverish dream. It was here and then gone. I don’t remember much. This is one of the few times that I would never leave home again if it meant I wouldn’t have to go back. Sure, it’s a bit dramatic, but that’s the point of high school. Well, at least that’s what it should be.
In order for a public school to be publicly funded (through taxes like income and sales), some try to act like a private school with their dress codes. In fact, more than half of public schools have some sort of dress code, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics. On top of that, just under 60% of schools have strict dress codes. In turn, that leaves little room for high school drama and over-creativity. Which, honestly, is a big part of high school. Children may look back and be embarrassed by their fashion choices. It’s an American public school tradition and should be celebrated (and allowed) as such.
But there is something strange about establishing a strict dress code in high school. Children have no choice but to go unless they want their parents fined or thrown in jail. Of course, I think everyone understands the basics of dress codes. Do not show anything that the clothes are designed to cover. Yet when the same code is applied to hair, makeup, and other care, maybe a line is crossed. If they cannot show the expression in the clothes, then let it be shown in other ways that are not inappropriate. Pink hair? That’s great. Orange hair that looks like a highlighter? You might laugh at it as you get older, but it sounds like fun.
Then some people sigh and say, Oh, but they won’t be able to wear this in the real world. Oh, but isn’t that the point? These children are in their last years with a small slice of freedom and freedom before being sucked into the corporate world in khaki clothes. Until then, they should be able to express themselves as such. Just because we live in the office world doesn’t mean the rest of their childhood should be bland. They can have this for the other half of their life.
I may have looked at school uniforms with envy growing up. Now I understand the freedom we had. Of course, we couldn’t wear what we wanted, but we could still look the way we wanted. We had the power of public school creativity (and bad choices). And that’s what it’s supposed to be. It’s time for public schools to stop acting on top of their non-existent tuition fees.
– Hannah Morgan, originally from Wyoming County, attends WVU as part of a career in journalism. His email is [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.register-herald.com/opinion/high-school-dress-codes-limit-student-creativity/article_2cc7f7dc-f64e-11eb-bc81-b306600a84e4.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]