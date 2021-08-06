High school dress codes limit student creativity | Opinion

HIn high school, I looked longingly at those who wore school uniforms. Although boring, they looked like a high social class with a wealth that I was not familiar with. These uniforms gave me good grades.

It was like wanting to be something that you are not, something that no one had even seen in real life, something that would mean that you were only judged by the quality of the personality. as well as his face. But never what you wore. It seemed like something anyone could fit in if they wanted to.

But then again, those who wore their uniforms wanted to taste the freedom to wear whatever they wanted to school. The freedom of the public school dress code seemed nice, a different strategy. The chance to become an individual instead of another pair of khaki pants.

High school. It was like a feverish dream. It was here and then gone. I don’t remember much. This is one of the few times that I would never leave home again if it meant I wouldn’t have to go back. Sure, it’s a bit dramatic, but that’s the point of high school. Well, at least that’s what it should be.

In order for a public school to be publicly funded (through taxes like income and sales), some try to act like a private school with their dress codes. In fact, more than half of public schools have some sort of dress code, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics. On top of that, just under 60% of schools have strict dress codes. In turn, that leaves little room for high school drama and over-creativity. Which, honestly, is a big part of high school. Children may look back and be embarrassed by their fashion choices. It’s an American public school tradition and should be celebrated (and allowed) as such.

But there is something strange about establishing a strict dress code in high school. Children have no choice but to go unless they want their parents fined or thrown in jail. Of course, I think everyone understands the basics of dress codes. Do not show anything that the clothes are designed to cover. Yet when the same code is applied to hair, makeup, and other care, maybe a line is crossed. If they cannot show the expression in the clothes, then let it be shown in other ways that are not inappropriate. Pink hair? That’s great. Orange hair that looks like a highlighter? You might laugh at it as you get older, but it sounds like fun.

Then some people sigh and say, Oh, but they won’t be able to wear this in the real world. Oh, but isn’t that the point? These children are in their last years with a small slice of freedom and freedom before being sucked into the corporate world in khaki clothes. Until then, they should be able to express themselves as such. Just because we live in the office world doesn’t mean the rest of their childhood should be bland. They can have this for the other half of their life.

I may have looked at school uniforms with envy growing up. Now I understand the freedom we had. Of course, we couldn’t wear what we wanted, but we could still look the way we wanted. We had the power of public school creativity (and bad choices). And that’s what it’s supposed to be. It’s time for public schools to stop acting on top of their non-existent tuition fees.

– Hannah Morgan, originally from Wyoming County, attends WVU as part of a career in journalism. His email is [email protected]