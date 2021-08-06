As New York Fashion Week looms, Met Gala, CFDA and more announce precautions





Zazie Beetz attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebration Camp: Notes On Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Neilson barnard (Getty Images) The 2021 Met Gala is set to continue, apparently even in the midst of a growing pandemic. The long-awaited event that brings together the worlds of fashion, entertainment and even sports and serves as the main fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museums Costume Institute was canceled amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020. But afterwards a spring announcement of his return on September 13 like the conclusion of New York Fashion Week, the gala has an extra touch to add to its dress code of American independence. Currently, all attendees at the Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be required to wear masks indoors, except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed, a Met spokesperson said. the daily beast. Although the mask’s mandate will undoubtedly lead to interpretations fashion statements, wwith the Delta variant (and Delta Plus!) predominant not only our news cycles, corn newly diagnosed COVID cases, one might wonder why the Met Gala is even attempting a comeback. After all, being avant-garde has its limits. Nevertheless, the gala, on the theme this year In America: a fashion lexicon, and co-hosted by Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman and Timothe Chalamet (with Honorary Presidents Tom Ford and Anna Wintour),will be in fashion with Fashion Week; On Monday, co-producer IMG announced that in September, all New York Fashion Week shows will also require proof of vaccination. The masks’ mandates remain uncertain. More than WWD: For those not yet vaccinated, the IMG memo provided a timeline indicating that August 2 is the last day to receive the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in order to complete the full course at least 14 days before the week of la mode, opening September 8. August 23 is the deadline to get the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. August 25 is the last day to receive a single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to complete the full course at least 14 days before NYFW: The Shows. Regarding the impact of the Delta variant’s spread on NYFW: The Shows, IMG said it is in ongoing talks with New York State and New York City and is reviewing daily CDC guidelines with their internal health and safety experts. If they have to implement tougher measures to protect the health and well-being of all, they will. G / O Media may earn a commission Never ending in view of what has already been a never-ending global health crisis, NYFW co-producer the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is preemptively planning its big night, the CFDA Awards 2021.Aalso known as the Fashion Oscars, Fashionista reports that after being postponed from its typical early summer date, the event is currently still scheduled to take place in person on November 10. In order to mitigate health risks, the guest list and venue has also been significantly reduced from its recent home in the Brooklyn Museum at the former Four Seasons restaurant in Manhattan, now known as The Pool and The Grill. But rest assured, if you get an invitation, the CFDA promises the event will be conducted in accordance with CDC and New York State health guidelines. It is an important moment in American fashion. There is a lot of enthusiasm for the return of New York City and New York Fashion Week, as well as the high caliber of diverse talent that is making its mark on the city and the global fashion landscape, said Steven Kolb, CEO of CFDA. , in a press release. The Awards are the CFDA’s biggest fundraiser of the year to support our scholarship program, and we look forward to our industry coming together again in person to celebrate the best of American creativity. Hopefully the precautions will allow everyone to celebrate safely. As always, stay up to date with all updates.

