Etsy CEO Josh Silverman touts Depop deal, chance to reach young buyers





Etsy CEOJosh silverman expressed optimism on Thursday about the e-commerce market’s acquisition of the second-hand fashion app Depop, telling CNBC that this further strengthens the company’s exposure to young buyers. “To Etsy, Depop could be to Etsy what Venmo was to PayPal: the choice of the next generation,” Silverman said in an interview with Jim Cramer on “Mad Money”. “We’re incredibly excited about this.” PayPal added Venmo, the popular peer-to-peer payment app with Gen Z and Millennials, to its portfolio in 2013 as a part of a larger acquisition for the Braintree payment platform. Etsy announced the $ 1.62 billion deal for Depop in June and the transaction closed last month. Depop operates an online marketplace where people can buy and sell used clothing. Founded a decade ago in the UK, Depop has cultivated a strong relationship with young consumers. The clothing resale market, in general, is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as shoppers look for ways to address environmental and ethical concerns regarding so-called “fast fashion”. The Depop website on a laptop computer installed in the Brooklyn neighborhood of New York, United States on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images Silverman said Depop could have become a public competitor, Poshmark made an initial public offering in January, but the company felt its values ​​were aligned with Etsy, which is known for its extensive network of independent sellers who create custom and made products. House. Etsy’s primary market has seen explosive growth during the coronavirus pandemic, but has shrunk in recent months. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and earnings on Wednesday night, but its forecast for the current quarter is lower than analysts’ expectations. The stock fell nearly 10% on Thursday, closing at $ 182.41 per share. Its low for the session was $ 174.90. Silverman said he remains confident in Etsy’s growth, especially sales of items outside of Covid face masks, which have temporarily increased due to the pandemic. “If you look at our growth rate excluding masks, we said it would be mid teens and again, this is on the toughest compositions, the fastest growth rates of all the sites in e-commerce last year. We’re still growing in mid-teens, “Silverman said. “If you look at us on a two-year stack, in other words, where are we headed in Q3 2021 versus Q3 2019, I still think we’re going to be among the commerce sites. electronics with the highest growth rate. “

