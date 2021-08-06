Top This: Petals To The Metal Dress up Rose TV’s handy microphone

Rose TV put petals on the metal to top it off.

If you needed a windshield to complement a handheld microphone and you represented the village of Rosemont, what would you choose?

Naturally, three students from the Collège de Rosemont picked a ruby ​​red rose. A local art store inspired interns to get crafty to create the personalized rose that now adorns the crown of Rose TV’s wireless mic.

The village of Rosemont created the internship within the creative and design department, welcoming George Almaraz, 22, Addy Bieniarz, 21, and Lauren Schuster, 21, all graduates of East Leyden High School who attended Rosemont Elementary School.

We are very fortunate to be able to offer this opportunity to these truly creative college students, said Rosemont Mayor Bradley Stephens.

During their 13-week paid internship, students were asked to create 12 episodes featuring things to do this summer in Rosemont.

I think the episodes they produced on the village of Rosemont have far exceeded our expectations, said the mayor.

The trio write, produce, record and edit a web series they created called Around the Rose.

We were so grateful for the opportunity, said Schuster, a broadcast journalism student at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

There is so much more that we continued to discover in Rosemont, she added.

Almaraz, a junior communications and digital media student at Loyola University in Chicago, said: We are grateful to be able to work in our city that we all love and in which we grew up.

The episodes include profiles on Rockin in the Park in Rosemont at Parkway Bank Park, free fitness classes also in the entertainment district of Rosemonts, the reopening of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center and a Chicago Dogs baseball game.

I think this is just a great opportunity and I hope it will continue for other students to dip their toes into what’s amazing and all the possibilities that come with what we do here in the creative arts department, has said Bieniarz, a senior specializing in cinema. and television at Columbia College Chicago.

On July 27, the team recorded an episode at Rosemonts Fashion Outlets in Chicago where they interviewed Katie Walsh, senior director of marketing for Fashion Outlets of Chicago.

The segment featured the back-to-school party which takes place at the mall through mid-August.

Walsh said, I think it’s amazing, about the student summer mission.

Digital technology and video is the world right now, so it’s fun to watch them incorporate what they learned in college, put it into practice, and work with different companies.

I’m excited that we can be a part of and help them grow in their learning, said Walsh.

A digital camera format (DSLR) is used to capture images. They edit on professional software with the possibility of special effects.

From the internship, it was my first, kind of like, dipping my toes in this area, Almaraz said.

We just took it step by step and of course we were quick and smooth and we have a good system and I feel like we all have a good relationship with each other, said Almaraz.

One technique is to throw the rosette microphone at Schuster during stand-ups.

Stand-ups are parts of the timeline when talent appears on camera and provides scripted or improvised commentary, directly addressing the viewer.

During one segment, Schuster throws the microphone at Bieniarz (who is backstage), so Schuster can leave to participate in the exercise that takes place in the background.

The microphone topped with a rose is also sent back to Schuster to end the piece with a closing stand-up.

Have they ever dropped the mic for a humorous outing?

We only dropped it on purpose, Bieniarz said with a laugh, adding that she also threw a baseball at Schuster.

The future is exciting because, with video, there is so much you can do with it, said Schuster, who would love to be a journalist or a TV actor.

Bieniarz is interested in making live broadcasts and Almaraz would like to use his production skills for business promotion or others.

When they return to college this fall, they will have a reel and online links for their resume that they can show to potential employers.

Honestly, they were a very good team, said Schuster.

To see the series Around the Rose, visit rosemont.com or on the Instagram page of the village of Rosemonts at Village of Rosemont (@villageofrosemont) Instagram photos and videos.

