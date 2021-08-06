Fashion
Top This: Petals To The Metal Dress up Rose TV’s handy microphone
Rose TV put petals on the metal to top it off.
If you needed a windshield to complement a handheld microphone and you represented the village of Rosemont, what would you choose?
Naturally, three students from the Collège de Rosemont picked a ruby red rose. A local art store inspired interns to get crafty to create the personalized rose that now adorns the crown of Rose TV’s wireless mic.
The village of Rosemont created the internship within the creative and design department, welcoming George Almaraz, 22, Addy Bieniarz, 21, and Lauren Schuster, 21, all graduates of East Leyden High School who attended Rosemont Elementary School.
We are very fortunate to be able to offer this opportunity to these truly creative college students, said Rosemont Mayor Bradley Stephens.
During their 13-week paid internship, students were asked to create 12 episodes featuring things to do this summer in Rosemont.
I think the episodes they produced on the village of Rosemont have far exceeded our expectations, said the mayor.
The trio write, produce, record and edit a web series they created called Around the Rose.
We were so grateful for the opportunity, said Schuster, a broadcast journalism student at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
There is so much more that we continued to discover in Rosemont, she added.
Almaraz, a junior communications and digital media student at Loyola University in Chicago, said: We are grateful to be able to work in our city that we all love and in which we grew up.
The episodes include profiles on Rockin in the Park in Rosemont at Parkway Bank Park, free fitness classes also in the entertainment district of Rosemonts, the reopening of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center and a Chicago Dogs baseball game.
I think this is just a great opportunity and I hope it will continue for other students to dip their toes into what’s amazing and all the possibilities that come with what we do here in the creative arts department, has said Bieniarz, a senior specializing in cinema. and television at Columbia College Chicago.
On July 27, the team recorded an episode at Rosemonts Fashion Outlets in Chicago where they interviewed Katie Walsh, senior director of marketing for Fashion Outlets of Chicago.
The segment featured the back-to-school party which takes place at the mall through mid-August.
Walsh said, I think it’s amazing, about the student summer mission.
Digital technology and video is the world right now, so it’s fun to watch them incorporate what they learned in college, put it into practice, and work with different companies.
I’m excited that we can be a part of and help them grow in their learning, said Walsh.
A digital camera format (DSLR) is used to capture images. They edit on professional software with the possibility of special effects.
From the internship, it was my first, kind of like, dipping my toes in this area, Almaraz said.
We just took it step by step and of course we were quick and smooth and we have a good system and I feel like we all have a good relationship with each other, said Almaraz.
One technique is to throw the rosette microphone at Schuster during stand-ups.
Stand-ups are parts of the timeline when talent appears on camera and provides scripted or improvised commentary, directly addressing the viewer.
During one segment, Schuster throws the microphone at Bieniarz (who is backstage), so Schuster can leave to participate in the exercise that takes place in the background.
The microphone topped with a rose is also sent back to Schuster to end the piece with a closing stand-up.
Have they ever dropped the mic for a humorous outing?
We only dropped it on purpose, Bieniarz said with a laugh, adding that she also threw a baseball at Schuster.
The future is exciting because, with video, there is so much you can do with it, said Schuster, who would love to be a journalist or a TV actor.
Bieniarz is interested in making live broadcasts and Almaraz would like to use his production skills for business promotion or others.
When they return to college this fall, they will have a reel and online links for their resume that they can show to potential employers.
Honestly, they were a very good team, said Schuster.
To see the series Around the Rose, visit rosemont.com or on the Instagram page of the village of Rosemonts at Village of Rosemont (@villageofrosemont) Instagram photos and videos.
Support local news by subscribing to Journal & Topics in print or online.
Sources
2/ https://www.journal-topics.com/articles/top-this-petals-to-the-metal-dress-up-rose-tvs-handy-microphone/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]