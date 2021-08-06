CHAPTER 2 LOOKING FOR A PR ACCOUNT MANAGER, EMERGING & DESIGNER FASHION DIVISION (NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES)





Chapter 2, a leading global communications company with teams in NY, LA and Miami, is looking for a dynamic candidate to join our agency at the head of our Emerging and Designer Fashion division. the full time role of Director of Public Relations, Emerging and Creative Fashion Division will report directly to the vice-president or head of our Fashion division as well as to the agency’s senior management. Across all divisions, our public relations directors strategize and execute the daily public relations efforts of our clients, direct support staff as well as direct internal initiatives and activities of Chapter 2, including the company pitch. , and have developed strong relationships with the media and clients. The ideal candidate for this role should have in-depth knowledge of the fashion industry and current culture. They should be a strong leader who is highly organized and able to easily lead multiple accounts, projects and responsibilities. We are looking for passionate and proactive talents in their campaigns, their outreach and their management. In addition, we are looking for excellent writing / editing skills, a good strategic thinker and a top notch communicator. This role needs to work well under pressure and come with strong creative thinking skills and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment while simultaneously working on multiple campaigns and clients. Although our agency operates in a space where creativity and collaboration thrive, we want this role to be a trusted resource for our fashion clients, where constructive communication, challenge management and lesson-based optimization learned can be addressed without the constant presence of senior management. . The position is based in our New York office, but we are open to applicants who are in Los Angeles. Our ideal candidate has over 6 years of experience in public relations or fashion marketing, with in-depth knowledge and interest in streetwear, luxury and emerging designers. Candidates with in-house experience with a major brand or leading agency will be prioritized for this role. PROFESSIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES: ● Be a thoughtful and empowering leader of our goal-oriented communications agency

● Managed and coached our Fashion division team in all our offices to achieve client goals and KPIs with guidance from the Fashion division manager

● Supervised the daily management of fashion customers’ accounts

● Serve as the primary contact for your clients by building strong and meaningful relationships with them

● Address campaign opportunities and obstacles in a thoughtful and effective manner

● Worked with the team to develop long term plans, ideas and program recommendations for clients, demonstrating a thorough understanding of their brand, industry competition and relevant media; actively help create coherent, strategic and meaningful communication campaigns

● Lead and execute public relations campaigns with a demonstrated working knowledge of relevant media and communications platforms and outlets; lead proactive outreach with target editors and stylists to ensure high-level media coverage and increase brand visibility

● Created and executed client campaign strategies through carefully crafted communication and public relations plans that match client objectives

● Collaborated with clients on their messages and visual assets

● Overseeing the production, editing and publication of press / marketing materials, including client presentations, releases, media alerts and biographies, making them dynamic and press-worthy

● Developed fashion-focused press lists, including leading, regional and niche media contacts

● Helping secure high profile media that embody the voice of the brand, both larger brand stories, profiles and product placement

● Launch new creative pitches and brand development opportunities

● Lead the execution of active communication, pitching, press release distribution and securing of opportunities for online, print, broadcast and podcast media that cover the cannabis industry and powerful voices of change with whom we work

● Communicating daily with publishers / media outside of cannabis (business, fashion, lifestyle, design, technology and entertainment channels

● Reviewed all customer marketing assets and media listings prior to distribution to ensure they are consistent with campaign goals and storyline

● Assisted the Account Manager in creating cohesive, strategic and impactful advertising campaigns by cultivating topics that add value to new business prospects as well as existing clients

● Help organize staffing, events, interviews, seed initiatives, activations, etc. with a larger team and divisions

● Supervised and led the support team in monthly customer reporting

● Brainstorming and presenting unique opportunities to continue raising the profile of Chapter 2 in the industry

● Recruit, manage, coach and lead junior staff members

● Work closely with the client’s external (and potential) brand partners to lead creative and innovative results-driven programs with their various businesses, partnerships, launches, collaborations and activations

● Worked with multi-city teams to organize, staff, produce and promote activations / events, interviews, press previews, editor meetings and showroom appointments

● Overseeing the planning and execution of customer events across all divisions of the company, including budget management, supplier relations, sponsor relations, etc. with the account team and event providers / production team

● Oversee all day-to-day public relations activities on client accounts including sample traffic, public relations donation / stockings and showroom collection management with account teams

● Overseeing the media coverage and client reporting monitoring processes; oversee the completion of monthly status reports and ensure delivery to the client; work the internal teams on the regular update of press kits and customer reports PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS: ● In-depth knowledge and understanding of the principles of public relations, marketing and digital media, as well as the current (and evolving!) Global media landscape.

● Excellent relationships with media contacts and celebrity stylists in the fashion, culture and lifestyle press in the print and online / digital space

● 6+ years of experience in a public relations function either internally with a major brand or in a leading agency

● Successful experience in managing fashion and luxury public relations campaigns from strategy development to execution with a track record of proven results; experience in developing goals for the team and clients, as well as in monitoring and communicating progress to teams

● Effective leadership qualities and proactive attitude in the management of projects and responsibilities

● Strategic thinker who can bring fresh and innovative ideas to the team and implement strategies to bring those ideas to life

● Strong interpersonal and analytical skills; attention to detail and strong organizational skills

● Highly adept at multitasking and managing multiple projects simultaneously and efficiently

● Very good knowledge of tools, including Fashion GPS / Launchmetrics or Mayvien, MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Dropbox, Google programs, Cision, Muck Rack and social media platforms

● Availability and willingness to travel at home and abroad COMPENSATION: Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience. The full benefits listed below are available to all of our full-time employees. THE BENEFITS INCLUDE: ● Health, dental and vision insurance available for full-time employees, upon hire

● Employee mental health program available to all full-time employees, upon hire

● For company policies and commitments, please see here.

● Company welfare and PTO policy available on request. SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS: Please submit a cover letter and curriculum vitae to [email protected] with in the subject line the mention “RP Account Manager, Mode” in the subject line

