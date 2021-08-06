The best deals on men’s clothing and footwear

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed editors. The purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s finally here: the Nordstrom 2021 anniversary sale. Everyone can finally buy great deals in all categories of department stores. There are a lot of great discounts to be had, from grooming products and men’s accessoriesTo sneakers and more. If you are thinking of getting some new clothes to update this wardrobe, take advantage of this sale. There are big savings to be made on brands like adidas, The North Face, ASICS, Saxx and more.

Get expert buying advice delivered to your phone.Sign up forSMS alertsbusiness hunting nerds at Reviewed.

You can save even more on your favorite brands if youbecome a cardholdernew members receive a $ 40 bonus to use as store credit for their favorite products.

Here are 10 of the best men’s deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, from running shoes to shorts and underwear.

1. Save $ 25: Basket NikeAir Tailwind 79

The Nike Air Tailwind debuted in the 1970s, but is now more popular than ever. Its retro design combines a square spiked tread with a flexible nylon upper, while its subtle white, black and beige color scheme ensures versatility. One reviewer considers them superior sneakers that go well with just about anything. It is available in a medium width in men’s sizes 7-15.

Get the Nike Air Tailwind 79 sneakers for $ 64.90 (save $ 25.10)

2. Save $ 27: Tommy John Lounge Jogger Pajama Pants

Looking for richly soft loungewear? Tommy John has what you need. The company’s Jogger pajama pants are made from super stretchy, breathable fabric that will keep you cool and comfortable while you lounge at home. Personally, I tested a pair to Reviewed and can attest to their ridiculously airy comfort and cool-to-the-touch fabric. These pants offer next-level comfort, and you can now pick up a pair for $ 27 off. It is available in sizes S to XXL, in blue or anthracite.

Get the Tommy John Jogger Pajama Pants for $ 56.90 (save $ 27.10)

3. Save $ 60: ASICS GEL-Kayano 27 Running Shoe

If you’re a runner, this best-selling shoe from ASICS is a powerhouse. It has all the functions of a rugged and supportive running shoe you need to take to the curb. It’s well padded to absorb shock, has a soft midsole for great bouncing action on the ground, and a sturdy construction for added stability. Critics love it for its comfort and supreme fit. It is available in medium or extra wide width, and in half and full sizes between 7 and 16. Get it in black / silver, gray / blue or blue / gray.

Get the ASICS GEL-Kayano 27 running shoe for $ 99.90 (save $ 60.10)

4. Save $ 12: Reversible Animal Print Adidas Shorts

Animal print is the order of the day and Adidas has made its own take on the bold new trend. The company’s reversible animal print shorts are made from a lightweight mesh, so they’re perfect for lounging around the house as long as they’re hanging out in the summer breeze. And on those days you don’t feel so daring just flip them over to reveal a solid color. Two atmospheres, one short. It is available in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

Get the Reversible Animal Print Adidas Shorts for $ 37.50 (save $ 12.50)

5. Save $ 29: Zella Hybrid Tech Commuter Pant

These pants from Zella are slim and tapered below the knee, making them ideal for a tailored look at the office or a casual night out on the town. They are made with spandex for highly stretchy comfort and flexibility. One customer even says he feels like he’s wearing sweatpants but still looks dressy! Get it in sizes 28 to 40 in black, gray or navy blue.

Get the Zella Hybrid Tech Commuter Pant for $ 49.90 (save $ 29.10)

6. Save $ 20: Robert Barakett Georgia Crew Neck T-Shirt

Nothing like a basic t-shirt for relaxed comfort. For a regular fit tee that’s roomy across the chest and made from 100% pima cotton, a premium species of cotton, consider this bestseller from Robert Barakett. Reviewers love the Georgia Crewneck Tee for its fantastic drape, variety of colors, and high quality fabric. It is available in sizes S to XXXL and is available in nine colors including coral, navy, green and brown.

Get the Robert Barakett Georgia Crew Neck Tee for $ 38.90 (save $ 20.60)

7. Save $ 60: Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe

If you’ve ever been curious about the hype surrounding Adidas UltraBoost running shoes, now is the time to consider buying a pair. These sneakers are known for their cloud-like weight and plush cushioning, and they’ve become a cult since their debut. Almost 400 Nordstrom shoppers love this shoe, and many report that it fits them like a glove. It is available in a medium width in men’s sizes 7-14 in a white / navy color scheme.

Get the Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe for $ 119.90 (save $ 60.10)

8. Save $ 19: Zella Pyrite Knit Shorts

The best types of shorts are the ones you can wear just about anywhere. These Pyrite knit shorts from Zella do the trick. They’re soft, stretchy, and designed for workouts, but they’re ventilated enough to be worn comfortably all day. Relax at home in these when you have your days off. They are available from XS to XXL in rust orange, faded black, navy or stone gray.

Get the Zella Pyrite Knit Shorts for $ 29.90 (save $ 19.10)

9. Save $ 22: HMLYN The North Face Windbreaker Jacket

With fall just around the corner, it’s a great idea to prepare to bundle up. This windbreaker from The North Face is exactly the kind of jacket you need to block out rain and wind. It is light enough to remove easily and is equipped with a water repellent coating. It’s available in men’s sizes S to XXL, and in black / gold top, or an evergreen / black color block.

Get The North Face HMLYN Windbreaker Jacket for $ 66.90 (save $ 22.10)

10. Save $ 19: assortment of 2 SAXX high performance boxers

You can never have too many underwear, and in the case of SAXX products, you never have enough. These high-end boxers are generally expensive, but at under $ 40 for two pairs, it’s practically a steal. I tested a few pairsunderwear from SAXX at Review and they thought they were great for their moisture wicking technology and amazing anti-chafe baseball pouch. It is available in men’s sizes S to XXL.

Get the Saxx High Performance 2-Pack Boxer Brief for $ 37.90 (save $ 19.05)

Product experts fromRevisedhave all of your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviews onFacebook,Twitter, andInstagramfor the latest offers, product reviews, and more.

Prices were correct at the time of this article’s publication, but may change over time.