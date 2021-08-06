Give the fashion scene a makeover with sustainable shoes





PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, August 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Australian native and fast fashion rebel, Danielle DiNunzio, has made progress in sustainable development with its brand of ecological footwear, DANYELLE. DiNunzio first launched the brand in 2011 in Sydney, Australia when she identified a gap in the industry that posed a lack of seasonal footwear options, prompting her to create the SIGNATURE collection, a series of multi-seasonal selections tailored to the lifestyle of a dedicated traveler. DiNunzio has always prided herself on her adventurous spirit, having been passionate about travel throughout her youth, she then pursued a career as a flight attendant to fuel her fascination with global tourism. In addition to her love for travel, DiNunzio is also passionate about environmental awareness, cherishing the elements of the earth as best she can. With his cultured sense of high-end fashion, his travel-hungry nature and his green mindset, DiNunzio is rewriting the rules of consumer fashion by bringing eco-friendly footwear solutions to the market.

The Premium collection highlights design concepts from countries around the world. Promoting the rich history, traditions and diverse environments of Universal Nations, this collection offers a tasteful introduction to the distinct value of the provinces of the world with their intriguing fun facts, societal structures and cultural offerings.



DANYELLE was motivated to create herbal footwear with locally sourced CACTUS PLANT LEATHER to avoid material outsourcing, support Mexico’s cactus farms, and protect the country’s natural environment.

To establish conscious consumerism, DANYELLE uses natural resources like locally sourced cactus leather from a cactus farm in Guadalajara Mexico to create the brand’s trend SLYDES. The sustainability of the planet is at the heart of DANYELLE innovation because it influences the current footwear landscape with an alternative to animal leather, doing justice to the planet’s fauna. In recognition of zero waste production, the brand adheres to a make-to-order process to eliminate material abuse. As a 100% biodegradable and non-toxic vegan option, cactus leather is a win-win solution for the environment and consumers. Inspired by its reality residing in Port of Vallarta, DiNunzio empowered the surrounding community with DANYELLE by employing locals to order his factory production and Mexican artists to make and hand paint his exclusive TRAVEL SLYDES. By providing such opportunities to the townspeople, DiNunzio has enabled the region to prosper while making DANYELLE a full-fledged and fashionable shoe brand. Contrary to fashion industry standards, DiNunzio has put profit generation at the back of its importance list, prioritizing the profit of others in all aspects. With a mission to make a positive impact on the earth and humanity while reaching out to consumers with stylish footwear, DANYELLE defies the odds of ordinary fashion by branding itself as a forerunner of uniquely sustainable selections that monumentally serve the planet and its inhabitants. Join DANYELLE’s eco-responsible fashion movement on Instagram @danyelle_worldwide and learn more about the brand’s initiative on www.danyelle.com.au. Media contact: Danielle Dinunzio +52 322 291 1991 [email protected] SOURCE DANYELLE WORLDWIDE

