Fashion
Time to update the Flagler Schools dress code? School board member suggests redesign
Flagler Schools implemented a uniform type dress code policy as of the 2012-2013 school year. There was an immediate effect on disciplinary dismissals: at FPC, for example, the number rose from 468 the previous year to more than 1,571, of which 75% were related to dress code.
“I don’t necessarily think our parents have to go out and buy all of these clothes and shirts when the kids have appropriate clothes.”
– CHERYL MASARO, member of the school board
The district has since relaxed its dress code, but it can still be the source of a lot of disciplinary incidents, and school board member Cheryl Massaro wants the district to rework it so that it is in the spotlight. times more restrictive and less likely to lead to student referrals.
“I was talking to the dean of PFC: he thinks he’s going to have 1,000 referrals the first week of school for the dress code, because he’s enforcing it,” Massaro said at a school board workshop on August 3. “A thousand referrals, the first week. After five referrals, that sixth referral is usually a suspension out of school.”
Massaro said she was part of the district’s Positive Behavioral Support and Intervention team, which is looking for ways to reduce suspensions.
“We have to look at that and figure out how to reduce them, and I think that’s a starting point,” she said. “I would like to see it totally revamped before the next school year 2022-2023: return it to the executive council and let the team work on how to have a correct dress code, but not with all the regulations with colors.”
Students, depending on their grade level, have different sets of color options available for shirts: should wear solid colors and have more limited palettes to choose from.
Some rules seem arbitrary: for example, “gold” polo shirts are allowed, but yellows are not. But is it worth recommending a student because their polo shirt is more lemon yellow than golden yellow?
Massaro said she asked district staff about color regulations.
“I said, ‘What do we have against the yellow and purple polo shirts?’” She said. “And the explanation made sense after they explained it – it’s because none of our foster schools have yellow or purple.” The color options are selected from the school colors.
“Polo shirts are cool, but I don’t necessarily think our parents have to go out and buy all of these clothes and shirts when the kids have appropriate clothes,” Massaro said. “But there has to be some type of code enforcement.”
Board member Colleen Conklin said she would be interested in the discussion. Board chair Trevor Tucker has asked district staff to put the topic on the agenda for a future school board workshop.
