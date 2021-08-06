Fashion
Male beauty: David Yi, author of “Pretty Boys”, talks about 7 cultural offerings that redefine masculinity
The famous ancient Greek ruler and military mastermind Alexander the Great had a passion for perfumes. The King of France Louis XIV sported sparkling heels and made fashionable voluminous wigs. The Vikings, often remembered for their rugged manhood, had extensive hair care routines.
Interest in male beauty was socially acceptable before it became taboo, and as David Yi notes in his new book “Pretty Boys”, it is now reappearing after a long hiatus. Modern Western ideas of masculinity took root in Enlightenment Europe and carried across the pond to America, Yi says, and interests in cosmetics, fashion, and grooming grew in focus. increasingly aligned with femininity, homosexuality and immorality – and even criminalized for men in some cases.
Now the pendulum goes back.
The author of “Pretty Boys” David Yi. Credit: Sarah yun
“When it comes to male beauty, attitudes towards masculinity have changed,” Yi said in an email interview, pointing to stars like Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Frank Ocean and boy band BTS. “We no longer subscribe to the idea that men have to be stoic or hypermasculine to survive in our capitalist and western world. On the contrary, men and their masculinities can be expansive.”
Yi is the founder of Very Good Light, a gender-neutral beauty media brand, and “Pretty Boys” is a half-full story of male beauty – including former Egyptian ruler Ramses the Great and the “Queen of Queens” RuPaul – and a – half tips and techniques to get them looking.
Thinking back to famous men throughout history, Yi said, “Often it is their brute strength or physical strength that is celebrated in the history books and not their beauty that is magnified. I asked why and it has everything to do with historians being afraid to tell stories of powerful men and their “softer” sides as if that makes them less agency. “
“I wanted to put the facetious term ‘pretty boy’ on its head and celebrate the men who have channeled their inner and outer beauties to change the world,” he added. “They prove that really, Jolie is powerful enough!”
Yi came up with the following list of her favorite things to listen to, read and watch to celebrate the beauty of boys.
Add to Queue: Redefining Masculinity
This South Korean film about a Joseon-era king who falls in love with a jester has become a box office sensation and an adapted play. “The themes of love, desire and homosexuality made this (film) a topic of conversation,” Yi said. “It was the first modern film (in Korea) to discuss masculinity outside the confines of Korean hypermachoism, providing a glimpse into more liberal themes for a very conservative South Korea in the mid-years.”
Yi also recommends Troye Sivan’s 2018 single on ending a same-sex relationship. “The slow, synth-pop song normalizes young love while also addressing themes of loss and ending a relationship,” Yi said. “The song went viral in Asia thanks to BTS frontman RM, who wrote that it was one of his favorite songs that year.”
The documentary follows three Illinois skateboarding boys who bond around skateboarding as they “navigate their painful teenage years,” Yi said. “Everyone has to face the masculinity that has been imposed on them, and the documentary ultimately shows how young men are conditioned to be in a certain way by their environment.”
This essay, by Korean-American writer Alexander Chee in his first anthology, explores “the thrill and euphoria that comes with dressing like a woman,” Yi said. “‘Girl’ is about the freedom that comes with a queer young person who has her femininity and the power that comes with it.”
The single – and the accompanying music video – “Montero” was an immediate hit for his queer and hellish spirit. “Unashamedly gay, the evil and delicious single from Lil Nas X explores masculinity, manhood and a lot of sex,” Yi said. “The Gen Z artist bares herself in this catchy and addicting mass pop song that’s out there, proud and strong.”
Baldwin wrote this essay for a 1985 issue of Playboy, discussing “American manhood, misguided masculinity, and all the things that we as a culture are talking about in 2021,” Yi explained. “The late writer was and is the role model when it comes to delving into modern American masculinity.”
By redefining masculinity, Yi says “Generation Z is already ahead of the curve.” He cites this Netflix comedy-drama, about a teenager who becomes an accidental (and unlicensed) sex therapist in his high school, as the perfect example. “On (the show), young men explore their sexuality in such a healthy and normalized way that is compelling, real and inspiring,” Yi said.
