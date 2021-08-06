Mark Thomas’ menswear is coming to Broadway





SARATOGA SPRINGS Mark Thomas Mens Apparel, a local upscale menswear company based in Albany, will open a second store in downtown Saratoga Springs. Owner Kerry Fagan signed a 5-year lease for a 2,000 square foot storefront at 385 Broadway next to Druthers Brewing Co. The space is in a newly constructed building where The National, a men’s clothing store owned to partners of the Saratoga National Golf Club, once stood and offers 69 apartments above the commercial space. Mark Thomas Mens Apparel will occupy 1,100 square feet of the space, while Olde Saratoga Coin will move into the other 900 square feet. C2 Architects and Greco Construction will take care of the construction, with plans to make a movable divider or set of barn doors between stores. I had been looking for a place for several years, and it was a huge opportunity, said Fagan. The Mark Thomas Mens Apparel in Albany is located at 5 Metro Park Drive on Wolf Road and has two full-time tailors. Business has never been busier with weddings, runway and other professional dressing events yet, Fagan said. We are able to offer better products and better service. Fagan said they were in the process of hiring for the new location and hopes to get new clients on Broadway. He’s also looking forward to seeing his current clients in Saratoga County and working with the owner of the space as his company fills in the shoes, or rather the costume, of The National. You can check out Mark Thomas Mens Apparel at their location in Albany and very soon on Broadway, or visit their website www.markthomasmensapparel.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://saratogatodaynewspaper.com/today-in-saratoga/business/item/14266-suit-up-mark-thomas-men-s-apparel-coming-to-broadway The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos